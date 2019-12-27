It wasn't the effort that had Charleston coach B.J. Ross a little perplexed Thursday afternoon.

But rather the numbers.

"We're not getting enough shots," Ross said following the Tigers' 53-37 loss to J.A. Fair. "We took 30 shots and they shot it 49 times. We have to be more aggressive shooting the ball."

Charleston (5-3) was actually in Thursday's opener for a half. In fact, after weathering the storm early, the Tigers' Trenton Goodson buried his second 3-pointer of the second quarter to cap an 11-0 run and give Charleston it's only lead of the game at 17-15.

But Fair tied the game at the half, then took off in the third quarter and never looked back.

"I told them (players), I'm not mad at you," Ross said. "I told them I was disappointed in some of the execution. We have a three-day learning session; that's what we told them.

"Today was day one, and we learned we can't panic."

Two-time Coke Classic All-selection Brayden Ross was held to a season low five points on just one-of-seven shooting from the floor.

"Brayden's never taken seven shots in his life," B.J. Ross said. "The other day he took 10. We have to shoot it more as a team to have a shot."

The Tigers, who are currently 2-0 in the 3A-1 West, with the meat of its conference slate coming in January, were outscored 20-6 in the third quarter of Thursday's game. Charleston was held to just 15 second half points.

"We've got one returner (starter) in Brayden," Ross said. "We've got a freshman, who had never seen a varsity game before today, we've got Geoffrey Scott, his brother, who had never seen varsity minutes, and then you've got the other two (Goodson and Jordan Fenner) who hadn't played a lot of varsity minutes. We've got one three-year starter, Brayden, and four guys who have never played varsity.

"It's a learning curve, and that's what I told them. A lot of people (coaches) would have jumped tournaments, but they really need to see this."

Ross said he hopes to get Dalton Curtis back today. The three-sport athlete was injured during football season and was cleared to resume playing Thursday.