The Northside Lady Bears held off a late fourth-quarter rally by Kickapoo (Mo.) to hang on for a 50-45 win in the Pink Division semifinals of the Pink and White Classic in Springfield, Mo.

Northside (9-3) will advance to the Pink Division title game at 4 p.m. on Monday and will face West Plains (Mo.).

The Lady Bears led 30-24 at halftime of Saturday's game and also were up 38-27 after three quarters.

Jersey Wolfenbarger finished with 16 points, 12 coming in the first half. She also made two 3-pointers.

Also in double figures for Northside was Jazz Coleman, who had 12 points.