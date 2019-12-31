EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning stood in front of reporters inside the Giants' locker room Monday morning, very likely for the last time, and would not reveal details regarding any decision he will make on his football future.

He said his good-byes to the media with smiles and handshakes, expressing contentment with how much success he was able to share within the franchise for 16 years, even if the final handful of seasons have not gone the way anyone would've liked.

Keep playing? Retirement? He even drew a few laughs when he acknowledged he would get into coaching - in fact he already has, as the assistant coach of his daughter's third grade basketball team.

All options will be considered — "Everything's an option," he said, except returning to the Giants as a backup to Daniel Jones, as "backing up's not fun" — but for now, any reflection Manning was ready to do Monday was saved for what is the end of a legacy as a Giant and the face of a franchise.

"Obviously it's easy to say the championships," Manning said, asked of what he's most proud in his NFL career here. "I think those are special memories, but I think the work every day. Came in, committed to get better and find ways to win games, and to improve myself, improve my teammates. Proud of just the friendships, being a good teammate, I feel like, to all the guys that came in here, trying to help out anybody who needed help and to work, and I think the commitment was there. Sometimes you got the results, sometimes you didn't, but I think I always gave myself, and this team, and this organization everything I had."

It's unlikely that Manning, who turns 39 on Friday, would have many options to start somewhere if he decides to continue playing. He plans on having heart-to-heart conversations with his wife Abby, his parents and likely even getting feedback from his brothers, Peyton and Cooper.

"I'm gonna think about it. I'm gonna just dwell on it and talk to my family, and just figure out what's best for me and us, and what I want to do going forward," Manning said. "I have no plans [regarding a timetable]. Just sit on it and hopefully kinda have that answer on what I want to do and what my next steps are. I don't want to linger, I want to try to make [a decision] as soon as possible, so I'll think upon it a bunch these next days and weeks, and try to figure out what I want to do."

Asked if he believes he has quality football left in him, Manning added: "Well, that's what I'll decide and try to just figure that out. Yeah, I think I can still play, but, you know, just figure everything out."