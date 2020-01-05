FAYETTEVILLE - Arkansas drew a sellout crowd at its 19,000 seat Walton Arena and needed it Saturday full throated to subdue the stubborn Texas A&M Aggies, 69-59 in the SEC opener for both teams.

First-year coach Eric Musselman’ Razorbacks are a gaudy 12-1 overall going into their Wednesday night SEC game at LSU while first-year coach Buzz Williams’ Aggies only 6-6 overall going into their second SEC game Tuesday night hosting Ole Miss.

You wouldn’t have noted the records disparity by much of Saturday’s play with Arkansas only up 59-54 with 6:40 and relying entirely on five guards after senior forward Adrio Bailey picked up his fourth foul with 15:57 left and substitute guard Jalen Harris soon replacing 6-8 substitute Reggie Chaney.

Arkansas didn’t entirely seal the deal until an Isaiah Joe three put Arkansas up, 69-59 with 1:38 left.

Star guards playing forwards Joe and Mason Jones led Arkansas scoring 17 each with guards Desio Sills and Jimmy Whitt scoring 13 and 12 while Harris scored six and dished five assists.

Andre Gordo scored 15 for A&M while Wendell Mitchell scored 13 and 6-9 center Josh Nebo scored 10 with a game-high 13 rebounds.

Arkansas’ deceptively comfortable appearing 42-33 halftime lead required Jones’ 4-point play with 1:10 left and Sills’ 3-pointer two seconds before intermission to be achieved.

Arkansas was just up 35-32 when Jones hit the three that became four because Mitchell fouled him.

A&M’s Quenton Jackson had hit 1-of-2 free throws with 45 seconds left after Whitt’s second foul.

Jeantal Cylla, becoming the rare eighth Razorback that Musselman has used lately, subbed for Whitt. After both Sills and Joe missed threes, Cylla came through with the rebound and delivery to Jalen Harris who fed Sills for the three securing the 42-33 halftime lead.

Neither team in an early back and forth of short leads and ties led by more than three until Sills was fouled late in the shot clock trying a desperate three. He sank all three free throws for a 24-20 lead.

A&M battled back and would exchange leads again until a Jones trey snapped a 30-30 tie at 2:32.

Two Mitchell free throws for down 33-32 was the closest the Aggies could come before the Jones and Sills half-closing 3-pointers.

Mitchell, averaging just 7.1 points, scored 11 off the first-half bench.

Knowing Musselman heavily relies on just seven players, A&M coach Buzz Williams employed 10 Aggies in the first half.

Arkansas took a brief 10-point lead that the Aggies cut to two on Gordon’s basket at 13:14 with the Aggies countering every attempt for Arkansas to pull irrevocably away until 1:38.