FAYETTEVILLE — Sportswriters and TV reporters assembled variously readying tape recorders, and video equipment for Thursday’s press conference just outside of Arkansas’ Eddie Sutton Practice Court.

“Everybody good?" Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball sports information director Mike Cawood inquired.

“Nope,” replied Eric Musselman, the Arkansas coach and subject of the press conference.

It wasn’t the press conference but Wednesday night’s 79-77 SEC loss at LSU in Baton Rouge, La. vexing the Arkansas coach. He had just spent a long Thursday practice all but literally trying to rebound the now 12-2, 1-1 in the SEC Razorbacks ready for today’s 5 p.m. SEC Network televised SEC game in Oxford, Miss. against the Ole Miss Rebels, 9-5, 0-1.

LSU out rebounded Arkansas, 53-24, and outscored Arkansas, 26-0 on second chance points while out rebounding Arkansas 23-3 on the offensive glass.

Musselman is accustomed to his small team starting four guards and 6-6 senior forward Adrio Bailey as the tallest starter getting few offensive stickbacks. But previously the Razorbacks had done at least adequately boxing out on the defensive board to hold their own so they could prevail on their defense and 3-point shooting.

“Obviously we got annihilated, destroyed, whatever word you want to use on the glass,” Musselman said. “And we still played a 2-point game against a really good team and had an opportunity to win. The effort was outstanding. Anybody that watches us play talks about how hard we play. We just didn’t rebound the ball at all. And when I mean at all. You could take five of us in the media right now and we could have defensive rebounded just as good as our team did last night.”

The loss not only exposed the Razorbacks nailed on the boards but their lack of depth behind reserve guard Jalen Harris and the starting five of forward Bailey and Jimmy Whitt, Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe and Desi Sills, four guards variously playing forward and even center.

Reggie Chaney, the 6-8 sophomore, has been Bailey’s principal substitute. But after Chaney’s three turnovers and two fouls in 6:35, Musselman went all guards inserting Harris with Bailey in foul trouble finishing last Saturday’s 69-59 SEC opening victory over Texas A&M at Walton.

“Reggie was passing the ball more to Texas A&M than he was passing to our guys,” Musselman said during his Monday radio show. “So I thought the only option was playing five guards.”

Musselman gave Chaney a second chance against LSU. It may be awhile for him to get a third.

Other than an assist for a lone positive, Chaney’s 6-plus minutes against LSU produced four fouls, one an automatic 2-shot technical foul for slapping the ball in dead ball frustration before it got to the official after his foul on Darius Days.

So in addition to Days sinking 1 of 2 free throws, LSU guard Skylar Mays hit two technicals as Arkansas’ 35-24 lead with 4:06 left in the half withered to 40-37 at intermission of an ultimate 2-point loss.

“I’m not happy about it I can tell you that,” Musselman said Thursday. “Certainly in a 2-point game you don’t want a technical foul, especially if you’re only playing a limited amount of minutes.”

So 6-8 sophomore Ethan Henderson, logging two second-half minutes without a stat against LSU, or 6-7 graduate transfer Jeantal Cylla may get chances before Chaney if Musselman subs a bigger man for Bailey during the game in Oxford.

“I’m trying to figure out who’s going to play behind Adrio,” Musselman said. “Who’s going to produce and provide us something? That’s what I’m trying to find.”

Bailey in addition to being the Hogs’ biggest starter may have to become a bigger 3-point shooter, Musselman said.

The Razorbacks have great 3-point shooters in Jones and Joe. But Joe, scoreless in the first half, only hit 2 of 9 treys in Baton Rouge.

Bailey hit 1 of 2 in Arkansas’ 8 of 25 treys. And while obviously asked to be more inside man than 3-point shooter, has Arkansas;’ top 3-point percentage at 5 for 12.

“In reality, one of our best 3-point shooters right now is Adrio Bailey, and he doesn't take many of them,” Musselman said. “Somehow he has morphed into a threat for us. We need somebody else to make some 3-balls besides Mason and Isaiah. We really do.”

The eight threes that Arkansas sank against LSU would be enough for most teams but Musselman said given the Hogs lack of rebounding they need to hit a dozen treys to win on the SEC road.

On the road is where Arkansas finds itself again today, this time against Coach Kermit Davis’ Rebels that start 6-7, 6-7, 6-10 up front and score mainly from the backcourt. Ole Miss guards Breein Tyree and Devontae Shuler average 17.1 and 10.9 points. In the Rebels’ loss 57-47 SEC loss Tuesday night at Texas A&M, Tyree, hit 6 of 13 treys and scored 26 while Shuler tallied 12 points.

Asked the problems that Tyree presents, Musselman responded, “A lot.”

“I mean, he can score, he can dribble, he can pass,” Musselman said. “He’s a great player Their team understands that he’s the man.”

And that Shuler is, too.

“Both guards,” Musselman said. “It’s as good of a backcourt as there is in the conference, for sure. They are both really confident, and they are experienced.”