Lani Snowden

Sport: Basketball

High School: Van Buren

College: Henderson State

Lani Snowden's Henderson State Reddies had their four-game winning streak snapped on the road Saturday.

But the loss didn't necessarily derail one of the top 3-point shooters in the nation.

Snowden came into Saturday's game ranked No. 2 nationally in 3-point shooting percentage. A 5-foot-8 junior, Snowden is shooting 52.5 from beyond the arc (31-of-59).

Snowden was 1-for-1 in Saturday's 84-66 loss to Henderson State.

Natalie Myers is ranked No. 1 nationally in 3-point shooting (37-of-70) with a 52.9 shooting percentage at the University of Indiana (Pa.).

Snowden, who had nine points Saturday's loss, is averaging 9.6 points per game. HSU returns home Thursday to face Ouachita Baptist.

Kamryn McKinney

Sport: Basketball

High School: Sallisaw McKinney

College: University of the Ozarks

Former Sallisaw Central standout Kamryn McKinney had seven points in the University of the Ozarks' 62-41 loss to East Texas Baptist University Saturday.

McKinney also scored 10 points in Thursday's 71-58 loss to LeTourneau University.

For the season, the junior guard is averaging 11.1 points per game. Ozarks will be home Thursday against Belhaven for or its first home game since Dec. 19.

Ashton Sangster

Sport: Softball

High School: Van Buren

College: Arkansas Tech

Former Van Buren standout Ashton Sangster and the Golden Suns of Arkansas Tech were picked to finish second in the Great American Conference 2020 coaches poll.

Sangster led the GAC with seven triples and ranked third with 50 runs scored in 2019.

Tech collected one first place vote and a total of 105 points to tie with Harding for the second place preseason pick. Southern Arkansas was picked as favorite to win the league with 120 points and 10 first-place votes.

ATU opens the season Jan. 31 against St. Mary's (Texas) at the Winter Invitational in Conroe, Texas.

Tiya Douglas

Sport: Basketball

High School: Northside

College: Trinity Valley

Tiya Douglas had 14 points, including 4-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc, during Trinity Valley Community College's 73-45 win over Panola Junior College.

Douglas had 17 points and the Lady Cardinals (16-1) routed Kilgore College Saturday, 85-67. Douglas and the Lady Cardinals endured some turmoil last week when coach Gerald Ewing resigned.

Precious Ivy has taken over on an interim basis.

Despite coming off the bench, Douglas is currently third in scoring with 13.3 points per game.

Hannah Ladd

Sport: Basketball

High School: Van Buren

College: East Central

Hannah Ladd continued her hot shooting Saturday with 22 points in East Central's 59-55 loss to Arkansas-Monticello.

However, the Lady Tigers continue to be snake-bitten when it comes to losing closes games. The team has dropped five a row, including four by scores of eight or fewer.

East Central (3-11, 1-7) travels to Durant Thursday to play Southeastern Oklahoma.

Ladd is averaging 14.8 points per game over her last six games and is now third in scoring overall with 10.9 points per game.

Jamilyn Kinney

Sport: Basketball

High School: Van Buren

College: Belmont University

Sophomore Jamilyn Kinney scored 14 points in Belmont University's road loss to Tennessee-Martin Saturday. Kinney was 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, raising her scoring average to 8.1 points per game.

Kinney had just three points in the team's 57-45 win over Southeast Missouri Thursday. She's shooting 42 percent from the 3-point line for the Bruins (8-7 overall and 3-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Belmont swings through Nashville this week for a pair of games with Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State.

Free Throws ...

Cory Wilhelm (County Line) had two points and four rebounds during the University of the Ozarks' 74-58 loss to East Texas Baptist University. ... Carly Grace Dougan (Clarksville) had four points the University of the Ozarks' 62-41 loss to ETBU. ... Ariel Walker (Ozark) had five points on 2-of-8 shooting in Allen Community College's 79-52 loss to Northwest Kansas Technical College. ... Kieli Robinson (Paris) had four points in Union's 74-42 win over Auburn University-Montgomery. The Bulldogs (13-3 overall and 7-1 in the Gulf South) travel to Delta State this week. ... Blakely Cobb (Booneville) saw playing time in Saturday's triple overtime thriller between his UA-Monticello Bole Weevils and East Central.