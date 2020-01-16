One of the most accomplished girls basketball coaches in the state of Oklahoma achieved another milestone Tuesday night.

Howe Lady Lions coach Chris Brown recorded his 500th career win as the Lady Lions posted a 72-37 win at home against Idabel. Brown celebrated the win afterward with his team and several of his former players.

In his coaching career at his alma mater, Brown has now won 500 games along with winning three state championships, the most recent taking place in 2019.

The Lady Lions (13-3) led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter before breaking the game open in the second, outscoring Idabel 19-4 to built a 31-13 halftime lead. Howe also scored 22 points in the final quarter.

Three Lady Lions reached double figures, led by 16 points from Caitlyn Stacy, who also made two 3-pointers. Makayla Twyman added 13 points and converted two 3's, and Kalan Nye had 11 points as well.

Howe 65, Idabel 53

BOYS — The Lions bounced back from their first loss of the season, pulling away in the second half for a home win Tuesday.

Howe (15-1) was coming off a loss Friday to Dale in a match-up of two of the top four ranked teams in 2A, which took place in the semifinals of the Kingston Tournament. The Lions' scheduled third-place game in the tournament Saturday was canceled due to winter weather conditions.

So the Lions came back home on Tuesday and took care of business. They led 33-29 at halftime before stretching it out to 51-43 through three quarters and outscoring Idabel in the fourth, 14-10.

Brayden Oglesby finished the game with 34 points for the Lions. He also made three 3's.

Roland 45, Spiro 44

BOYS — A late three-point play from senior Xavier Robertson allowed the Rangers to pull out an NOAA Conference win on the road Tuesday.

Roland (9-2, 4-0) trailed 44-42 after Spiro's Mekhi Roberson hit two foul shots. But on the ensuing possession, Robertson got a layup to fall as he was fouled with eight seconds left.

Robertson went to the free-throw line and completed the and-one play, putting Roland in front by one. The Bulldogs missed a shot as time expired.

Robertson ended up scoring eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter. Roland was led by Marcus Murray and Cole Davis, each of whom had 11 points.

Ethan Robbins had 14 points and made four 3's in the loss for Spiro (6-5, 1-4).

Roland 52, Spiro 29

GIRLS — The Lady Rangers bounced back from their tough loss last weekend to Muldrow in the Sequoyah County Area Classic title game, getting an NOAA road win Tuesday.

Roland (10-1, 4-0) jumped out to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter and later led 32-20 at halftime. The Lady Rangers then extended it to 46-24 after three quarters.

Makya Perryman had 18 points and made three 3's for Roland, which also got 10 points from Saylor Kemp.

Jasmine Dees and Chloe Ainsworth each scored six points for the Lady Bulldogs (3-8, 1-4).

Muldrow 39, Stilwell 21

GIRLS — The Lady Bulldogs held Stilwell scoreless in the second quarter in building a 24-7 halftime lead in Tuesday's win at Muldrow.

Taylen Collins had 10 points to lead Muldrow (12-3, 5-0 NOAA). The Lady Bulldogs also got an early boost from Alicia McCloria, who was named the Homecoming queen prior to Tuesday's game.

McCloria had all eight of her points in the first quarter, including making two 3's, as Muldrow built a 17-7 lead.

Sallisaw 52, Checotah 41

GIRLS — The Lady Diamonds rallied from a 25-14 halftime deficit to win Tuesday's NOAA Conference game at Sallisaw.

Kasha Tehee scored 18 points for Sallisaw (5-5, 3-1), while teammate Taite Stites added 13 points.

Arkoma 53, Gore 48

BOYS — Up by one point (44-43) entering the fourth quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Pirates 9-5 the rest of the way to pick up a win at home on Tuesday.

Josh Killion had 20 points to lead the Mustangs (4-7), and also hit five 3's, three of those coming in the opening quarter. Alex McLemore added 13 points as well for Arkoma.