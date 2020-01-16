FAYETTEVILLE — With both scoring stars Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe first-half scoreless and Arkansas 1-for-11 on first half threes, the favored Razorbacks gave the Vanderbilt Commodores the chance to hang around.

However Jimmy Whitt’s inside job hung a 75-55 SEC defeat on the Commodores Wednesday at Walton Arena.

Senior graduate-transfer guard via SMU Whitt scored a career-high 30 points, including 17 when the Razorbacks really needed it in their 34-28 first half with Joe and Jones a combined 0-for-8 from the field including 0-for-8 on threes.

Fort Smith Northside alum Arkansas sophomore Joe heated up in the second half to hit four 3-pointers and score 12 points.

Arkansas sophomore guard Desi Sills of Jonesboro scored 13 while backup center Reggie Chaney played big off the Razorbacks bench and scored 14 points.

First-year coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks advance to 14-2 overall, 3-1 in the SEC going into Saturday’s 3 pm. ESPN SEC game against the nationally No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats at Walton.

First-year Vandy coach Jerry Stackhouse’s Commodores, losing SEC leading scorer Aaron Nesmith and his 23.0 scoring averaged to a season-ending knee injury two game ago, fall to 8-8, 0-3 in the SEC.

Saben Lee, Vandy’s best player with Nesmith with out,. was held scoreless in the first half but erupted for 13 points in the second half.

Vanderbilt junior guard Maxwell Evans scored 16.

Normally if the Hogs outrebound any foe for a first half and only commit two turnovers they’ll lead by plenty.

They did both in Wednesday’s first half yet only led 34-28.

Of course normally both Jones and Joe and their combined 37.6 scoring average aren’t both scoreless for a half with the team 1-for-11 for treys including 0 for its 9.

The team’s first 3-pointer through the nets didn’t count because Jones was whistled for traveling as he shot it.

A spectacular shot-block by Whitt preceded Sills’s three at 1:22 with the crowd roaring for a 32-26 lead.

Whitt scored the half’s final points with 22 seconds left. With no choice with the ball and the half about to end, Whitt attempted his first trey in 16 games but missed.

For his inside range Whitt connected 8-of-12 plus 1-of-2 from the line to score 17 first-half points.

Backup center Reggie Chaney was Arkansas’s surprising second-leading first-half scorer tallying eight points on a perfect 3 for 3 from the field and 2 for 2 from the line.

Sills seven rebounds led Arkansas, 20-17 advantage on the first-half boards.

Vanderbilt leading by as much as three even with Lee first-half scoreless, got a surprising 16 first-half points from Evans more than doubling his 7.4 season scoring average in the first 20 minutes.

Vandy twice cut the Arkansas lead to four early in the second half but consecutive Joe treys and a Whitt dunk started Arkansas to a 50-35 lead from which the Hogs never looked back.