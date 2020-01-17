FAYETTEVILLE — Don’t expect Kentucky coach John Calipari to overlook Saturday afternoon in Walton Arena what Vanderbilt Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse said he overlooked Wednesday night at Walton.

Stackhouse said he was so preoccupied with the outside game of Arkansas 3-point shooting guards Isaiah Joe of Fort Smith Northside and Mason Jones, both scoreless in Wednesday’s first half, that he neglected scouting the inside game of Arkansas graduate transfer via SMU point guard Jimmy Whitt.

Joining Joe and Jones in this season’s Arkansas scoring 30 or more points in a game club, Whitt, just 6-3, scored 30 points on dunks, midrange jumpers and two free throws leading the 14-2, 3-1 in the SEC Razorbacks to 75-55 SEC vanquishing of Vanderbilt heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m ESPN televised SEC game against Calipari’s nationally No. 10 Wildcats, 12-4, 3-1 in the SEC.

Whitt also grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds, committed but one turnover in 38:51 and blocked two shots and made a steal.

“Jimmy Whitt will definitely be a lot more prominent our scouting report the next time around,” Stackhouse said. “I know that. I think we obviously were coming into the game thinking about Isaiah Joe and Mason, but he did everything for them tonight. He rebounded the ball and every time the offense stalled any, he was the guys that was making big shots for them.”

Stackhouse won’t contend against graduate transfer Whitt again unless the Commodores and Razorbacks meet in the SEC Tournament.

That chore next befalls Calipari and his Wildcats.

Though coming off Wednesday night’s 71-68 SEC upset loss at South Carolina, Kentucky obviously comes into Walton far more talent than Vandy, especially with the Commodores losing SEC leading scorer Aaron Nesmith to a season-ending injury two games prior to losing to Arkansas.

“The only way that we are going to be able to play and compete with Kentucky is if we play our ‘A’ game,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said Thursday. “We can’t bring a ‘B+’ game and expect to compete. We have to bring our ‘A+’ game to compete with this team. I truly believe that.”

So does an A+ game against Kentucky mean Joe, and Jones raining threes?

Joe hit four second-half threes after an 0 for 5 first half.

Jones, 0 for 7 from Wednesday’s field with but one point against Vandy, still impacted with a game-high eight assists and seven rebounds.

“Certainly the 3-ball for us is pretty beneficial when you can get three instead of two,” Musselman said. “But anytime a defense focuses on something it opens something up for somebody else. And then it’s up to us to not force the issue and for us to try to figure out what wrinkles during the game we can possibly get somebody more shots.”

Like Whitt against Vandy?

Yes and no. Whitt took way more shots than anticipated against Vandy but not at Musselman’s direction since he doesn’t call plays for his midrange man who sees when defenses overplay on Jones, Joe and guard Desi Sills or on forward Adrio Bailey.

“I didn’t go into the game against Vanderbilt thinking Jimmy was going to take 20-plus shots,” Musselman said. “That was not anything on our play script. But he found open gaps against their zone. And they had a big guy on him and he (Whitt) was able to use his quickness. Sometimes you don’t now that what the flow of the game is going to be until you are kind of it.”

So of course if Kentucky gives Whitt what he took from Vandy, Musselman wants Whitt taking it again.

That said, Musselman said, “But it would be awesome if Mason and Isaiah both played great together and shot the heck out of the three. It would certainly be beneficial.”

Whitt expects Calipari to have the Wildcats ready for everything in Arkansas’ arsenal, particularly coming off Wednesday’s stumble at South Carolina.

“We know they’re going to come in fired up because they don’t want to drop two in a row,” Whitt said after Wednesday night’s game. “We know we’re going to have prepare for a dogfight, which we know it’s going to be.”