While Roland's 10-year streak of winning Sequoyah County Area Classic titles ended last week, the Rangers still have a chance to claim the NOAA Conference title.

Roland stayed atop the conference Friday night at home as the Rangers held off their arch-rivals from Muldrow, 61-55.

After the Rangers' loss to Sallisaw last weekend in the title game of the SCAC, Roland (10-2, 5-0) went on the road at Spiro on Tuesday and pulled out a one-point win. Then on Friday, the Rangers returned home and were able to fend off the Bulldogs.

Trailing by one entering the second quarter, Roland outscored Muldrow 22-9 to take a 34-22 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs (6-7, 4-2) fought back to cut Roland's lead to six entering the final quarter.

Then, Muldrow was able to get within four late, 55-51, on a basket by Hunter Breedlove off an in-bounds pass with 57 seconds left.

Muldrow then forced a turnover and had a shot to make it a one-possession game, but the Bulldogs missed a 3-point try and Roland's Xavier Robertson grabbed the rebound. Robertson was fouled with 36 seconds left and made both ends of a one-and-one with 36 seconds left, pushing the Rangers' lead to six, 57-51.

Again, the Bulldogs cut it to four, 57-53, as Breedlove hit two foul shots with 24 seconds to go.

On the next possession, Roland's Jaxon Wiggins drew an intentional foul as he was going in for a dunk attempt. Wiggins made 1-of-2 free throws; then with the Rangers keeping possession, Robertson was fouled and went to the line and hit two foul shots to push the lead to seven, 60-53, with 15 seconds showing on the clock.

Wiggins and Robertson combined to score 40 points in the win. Wiggins led the way with 23 points, 12 of those coming in the second half, while Robertson had nine of his 17 points in the final quarter.

Robertson also made all four of his free-throw attempts.

For Muldrow, freshman Trenden Collins finished with 21 points. He converted three 3's and was 4-of-4 from the foul line.

Pocola 53, Hartshorne 51

GIRLS — The Lady Indians pulled off a big win on their home court Friday, defeating 2A No. 6 ranked Hartshorne.

Pocola (9-3) trailed 48-40 after three quarters before outscoring Hartshorne in the fourth, 13-3, to take the win.

Three Lady Indians reached double figures, led by Emma Damato's 17 points. She had 10 of those in the second half and also made three 3-pointers.

Also for Pocola, Kenna Chitwood scored 12 points and Mika Scott added 11.

Pocola 37, Hartshorne 36

BOYS — The Indians picked up their first win of the season Friday night as Reed Richison made a game-winning shot in the closing seconds.

Both Richison and D'Angelo Cobb scored 16 points each in the win for Pocola (1-11), which trailed 23-17 at halftime and 30-26 entering the fourth quarter.

Sallisaw 46, Poteau 25

GIRLS — The Lady Diamonds outscored the Lady Pirates in all four quarters to pick up the NOAA Conference road win Friday in Poteau.

Sallisaw (6-5, 4-1) led 9-7 after one quarter and 20-15 at halftime. The Lady Diamonds then posted a 13-3 third-quarter edge for a 33-18 advantage.

Mia Maxwell had 12 points to lead Sallisaw. Lexi Wood had 10 points and made two 3's for Poteau (2-9, 1-5).

Sallisaw 61, Poteau 44

BOYS — Three Black Diamonds reached double figures in the NOAA road win Friday.

Tayevon Alexander had nine of his team-high 13 points in the opening half to lead Sallisaw (6-5, 2-3), which led 33-25 at halftime and 49-36 after three quarters. Mason Girdner and Hunter Macon each added 10 points as well.

The Pirates (3-8, 0-6) also had three players in double figures, led by Dean Odom's 19 points. Jayden Mankin and Brady Hardin added 10 points apiece, with Hardin hitting two 3's.

Arkoma 45, Okay 28

BOYS — The Mustangs posted a 22-8 first-quarter edge and also led at halftime, 38-17, in recording the win at home on Friday.

Josh Killion scored all 14 of his points in the second quarter, which included making four 3's. Also for Arkoma (5-7), Grant Williams added 11 points.