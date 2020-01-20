Lycia Peevy

Sport: Basketball

High School: Paris

College: Arkansas Tech

Lycia Peevy scored a season-high 14 points and matched a season high by pulling down 13 rebounds Saturday in Arkansas Tech's 87-85 win over Henderson State.

The win boosted the Golden Suns' overall record to 9-5 and 6-4 in the Great American Conference. Peevy, who is averaging 6.4 points per game, has been hot of late, averaging 9.8 points per game over her last four outings.

Peevy, a former Parks basketball and volleyball standout, is averaging 4.6 rebounds per game.

The Golden Suns wrap up a four-game homestand this week with Thursday and Saturday games against Southwestern Oklahoma and Northwestern Oklahoma.

Lani Snowden

Sport: Basketball

High School: Van Buren

College: Henderson State

The nation's top Div. II 3-point specialist made two more treys Saturday for the Henderson State Reddies.

Snowden and the Reddies, however, dropped an 87-85 decision to Arkansas Tech, the team's second loss in three games.

Snowden's 2-for-3 3-point effort in Saturday's game is shooting 53.8 percent from beyond the arc — tops among Division II three-point field goal percentage.

Alyssa Nelson (Wis.-Parkside) is second nationally with a 51.2 shooting percentage.

Snowden, who is averaging 10.1 points per game, and the Reddies host East Central Thursday.

Hannah Ladd

Sport: Basketball

High School: Ozark

College: East Central

Hannah Ladd made 3-of-4 3-point attempts and finished with 18 points in East Central's 75-64 loss to Southern Nazarene, the team's seventh straight loss.

East Central (3-13, 1-9) dropped a 63-41 decision to Southeastern Thursday.

Ladd has held her own, however. The sophomore from Ozark is averaging 13.8 points per game over her last eight games. She's also connected on 19 3-pointers during that stretch.

The Lady Tigers face Henderson State Thursday.

Ariel Walker

Sport: Basketball

High School: Ozark

College: Allen Community College

Sophomore Ariel Walker scored 17 points in Allen Community College's 92-49 loss to Butler Community College.

Walker, who had 26 points in her previous game, leads the Lady Red Devils with 15.3 points per game. Walker is averaging 16.3 points per game over her last eight games.

Allen suffered a 93-79 loss to Coffeyville Saturday, the team's eighth straight loss.

Allen (6-13, 1-9) resumes Kansas Jayhawk Community Conference play Wednesday against Cloud County Community College.

Jamilyn Kinney

Sport: Basketball

High School: Van Buren

College: Belmont University

Jamilyn Kinney and her Belmont Lady Bruins are happy to be back in conference play.

Kinney was 4-for-7 from the 3-point and finished with 14 points, three assists and two steals in Thursday's 62-48 victory over Eastern Kentucky. The former Van Buren star followed that performance with five in Saturday's 71-62 win over Morehead Stadium.

Kinney also had four assists in Saturday's victory.

Belmont (10-7) is 5-1 this month. The team has extended its Ohio Valley Conference record to 5-1.

Carly Grace Dougan

Sport: Basketball

High School: Clarksville

College: University of the Ozarks

It's been a tough month for the University of the Ozarks' women's basketball team.

The Lady Eagles' Carly Grace Dougan had 18 points in the team's in Saturday's 75-67 loss to Louisiana College. Dougan was 6-of-15 from the field and 3-11 from the 3-point line.

She also grabbed 10 rebounds to finish the day with a double-double.

The Lady Eagles (5-11, 0-7) will embark on its longest road trip of the season this week beginning with a 500-mile trek to Brownwood, Texas to play Howard Payne.

Ozarks will face Sul Ross State Saturday in Alpine, an 813-mile trip.

Victoria Taylor

Sport: Softball

High School: Greenwood

College: Southern Arkansas

Southern Arkansas senior Victoria Taylor begins her final tour with the Muleriders this month.

The Muleriders are coming off a 46-13 season that included a trip to the Central Regional Tournament for the fourth year in a row under head coach Jason Anderson.



The Muleriders return five all-conference players from last season, including 2019 GAC Pitcher of the Year Sydney Wader, as well as Elisa Favela (first team), Taylor, the 2018 GAC Pitcher of the Year and a second team selection last season, Sarah Evans (second team) and Laina Suesue (honorable mention).

SAU opens the season Jan. 31 against ?

Taylor, 11-5 with a 1.75 earned run average last season, is 61-13 over the last three season.

Third And Long ...

Jordan West (Van Buren) had six points in Harding University's 72-59 loss to Southern Arkansas. ... Tiya Douglas (Northside) had 17 points in Trinity Valley Community College's win over Big Bend Saturday. The nationally-ranked Lady Cardinals are 19-1 overall. ... Cory Wilhelm (County Line) had four points in the University of the Ozarks' 78-68 loss to Louisiana College. ... Andee Tiffee (Southside) and the University of Missouri-St. Louis opens the 2020 softball season Feb. 8 against Tarleton State at the at the McGhee/Hawkins Invitational compiled a 16-5 record with a 1.80 ERA last season.