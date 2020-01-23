There would be no hangover for the Waldron Bulldogs.

After beating first place Elkins last week, the Bulldogs rolled over Greenland Tuesday, 68-51, to remain within half a game of Charleston.

Waldron, which travels to West Friday, built a big lead in Tuesday's game thanks to a number of early 3-pointers.

Payton Brown went 5-for-11 from deep and finished with 23 points. Isaac Villerreal added 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Gada Wagner had seven seven assists and three steals to go with five points. Jacob Avila was 2-for-2 from the 3-point line and finished with eight points.

With the victory, Waldron has posted a 40-14 record over the past two seasons.

Booneville

With their 58-41 win over Atkins Tuesday, the Booneville senior boys program reached another milestone. It was their 10th win of the season, marking four straight seasons of double-digit wins.

It is the first time this has happened for the boys’ program. They are 10-9 overall and 4-4 in conference 3A-4. Senior Andrew Mattson led four Bearcats in double figures with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Booneville will host Jessieville today.

Meanwhile, Baylee Moses led the LadyCats (7-13, 0-8) with 21 points in a losing effort against Atkins (63-51) Tuesday night. She also went over 400 career rebounds, the first LadyCat ever to do so from the guard position.

Charleston

The Charleston Tigers have had a really good month.

Freshman Brandon Scott hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the top of the circle Tuesday night to extend the team's winning streak to five as the Tigers rallied to beat Elkins, 51-50.

The Elks (17-3) have dropped two straight conference games to fall into third place.

Charleston, 9-5 overall, remains the only 3A-1 West team without a loss. Scott finished with 16 points.

Brayden Ross and Jordan Fenner had 14 and 10 points, respectively. Geoffrey Scott added eight.

Ozark

The Hillbillies clipped Dover Tuesday night, 41-40, for its sixth conference win in seven games.

Ozark (13-5, 6-1) travels to Morrilton Friday to face the 14-6, 6-1 Devil Dogs.

Morrilton, which lost to Clarksville last week, has won two in a row since losing to Clarksville, 49-47, in the completion of a game from Dec. 10.

Coach Brad Johnson's Hillbillies host Subiaco and Heber Springs next week.

The Lady Hillbillies (13-6, 1-5) lost to a 33-29 heartbreaker to Dover Tuesday. The team's last three conference losses have been by 10 points or less.

Mansfield

The Tigers blitzed Cedarville Tuesday for its second conference victory of the season.

Mansfield, which gave Charleston a run last week before falling, 56-43, got 16 points from Ethan Stovall in the team's 61-52 win over Cedarville.

Layton Howard and Codi Chick added 15 and 14 points, respectively. The Tigers host Lincoln today at 6 p.m. as part of homecoming.

Lavaca

The streaking Golden Arrows (21-3, 6-0) didn't blow out anyone Tuesday night — because of an open date on the schedule.

Lavaca, which hammered Danville last week, 93-57, have won 10 of 11 overall.

The Lady Golden Arrows, 8-15 overall, take a 5-1 conference record into today's game with the 10-9, 3-3 Lady Dragons.

County Line

Martha Neumeier had 22 points Tuesday night to pace the Lady Indians to a 46-40 win over Future School of Fort Smith Tuesday night.

Shae Parsons added 12 for the Lady Indians, 14-9 overall. With four conference games left to play, the 7-1 Lady Indians on the verge of claiming the No. 1 seed.

County Line will host St. Paul next Tuesday.

Mountainburg

The Dragons' Waylon Cluck had a big night in Tuesday's 77-68 loss to Danville.

The junior hit nine 3-pointers and finished with 27 points in the Dragons' setback. Teammates Jodin Davidson and Zach Jones added 15 and 10, respectively.

Mountainburg (6-13, 3-3) will host Lavaca today in 2A-4 West play.

Subiaco

The Trojans won at home in dramatic fashion Tuesday night with a 57-56 win over the Clarksville Panthers.

Matthew Kremers led the way for the Trojans with 16 points.

Subiaco, 3-2 over its last five conference games, will host Dardanelle today. The Trojans are currently 7-11 overall and 3-4 in the 4-A.

Clarksville

The Clarksville Lady Panthers will put a six-game winning streak on the line today when the Pottsville Lady Apaches come calling.

Clarksville (10-9, 6-0) is 5-0 this month. They started their winning run with a Dec. 20 victory with a win over Pottsville (9-7, 3-3).

Paris

Both the Eagles and Lady Eagles suffered 3A-4 conference losses to Lamar Tuesday night.

The Eagles, who host Two Rivers today, dropped a 45-42 decision to fall to 1-7 in league play.

The Lady Eagles (10-10, 4-4) fell to Lamar, 52-44, snapping the team's six-game winning streak.