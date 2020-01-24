MANSFIELD — Mansfield senior Layton Howard may not have been the basketball player on the court Thursday night.

But the best athlete?

Not even close.

Howard scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the final quarter and the Tigers, who trailed Lincoln for much of the game, rallied for a 68-60 victory.

Mansfield (7-9, 3-5) has won three of four.

"Pretty much anywhere we walk into, he's the best athlete," Mansfield coach Keith Dake said. "I think he realized the last game against Cedarville ... if he gets a step on somebody he can do just about anything he wants to."

Down eight after one and four through the first three quarters, Mansfield used a 20-9 push in the final 4:46 to finally run down the Wolves.

Jaicy Griffin's 3-pointer tied the game at 53, and Howard took over from there, scoring seven straight points as part of a 10-0 run that helped Mansfield build a 63-55 lead with 1:16 left to play.

"That was a big momentum boost," Dake said of Griffin's 3-pointer. "We went into the half knowing we had struggled with the offensive boards the way we wanted too. We went small and tried to push the tempo. Jaicy stepped out and really hit a big three for us to help turn things around."

An elite football player, Howard used his quickness to turn a potential loss into an easy win.

"If he gets a step on somebody, he can do anything he wants to do," Dake said. "It's really boosted his confidence He put the team on his shoulder tonight and really took over in the second half."

Howard's old-fashioned three-point effort gave Mansfield the lead for good, a 58-55 lead with 3:10 to play. Before that, the Tigers had last led 3-0 on Codi Chick's 3-pointer at the start of the game.

"I saw where we were able to drive on them and I took advantage of that — I drew the foul and hit my shot," Howard said. "They couldn't keep up with the tempo. We played good defense and kept attacking. This puts us in a real good spot moving forward."

Mansfield, which was steamrolled at Lincoln last month, 67-51, giving the Wolves their lone conference win, might not have been able to rally Thursday had it not been for JoJo Bailey's big first half.

The junior returned to action Thursday for the first time in more than a month, scoring 11 of his 14 points in the first 16 minutes.

"He's been battling the flu and bronchitis," Dake said. "He was here in the gym all summer working to get better. But this is his first full game with us since game five (Dec. 7). We were missing Ethan Stovall tonight, who is out with the flu, and Jojo steps up and gets 11 points in the first half.

Chick, also a junior, was clutch as well with 16 points for the Tigers. Tyler Holmes added seven.

Junior Elijah Rich led Lincoln (3-15, 1-7) with 20 points, including five of the team's eight 3-pointers.

Lincoln 54, Mansfield 39

GIRLS — Robin Kirk scored 18 points and Lincoln jumped ahead of Mansfield, 25-7, en route to a 54-39 victory. The Wolves are 6-2 in the 3A-1 West.

Danielle Lillie scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Tigers (5-12, 1-7).