FAYETTEVILLE — The South Carolina Gamecocks have won where they weren't supposed to: at Virginia, Clemson and Kentucky.

Make that at Arkansas, too.

Despite Mason Jones scoring 34 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double, the Gamecocks won Wednesday night’s SEC game, 79-77 over the Razorbacks at Walton Arena.

The upset upped the Gamecocks to 12-8 overall, 4-3 in the SEC and dropped Coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks to 15-5, 3-4 in the SEC going into Saturday’s game at Alabama.

Arkansas had the ball the final 26 seconds of the game, but couldn’t get a shot off until Isaiah Joe missed a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer.

Coming off a knee injury sidelining him from Arkansas’ victory over TCU last Saturday, sophomore guard Joe of Fort Smith Northside was Arkansas’ second leading scorer Wednesday tallying 16 points off the bench.

AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks scoring 19 with big help from the bench. Gamecocks coach Frank Martin used 10 players and got 11 and 12 points from reserves Trae Hannibal and Jair Bolden.

Mail Kotsar, the Gamecocks’ 6-11 center scored 10 points with nine rebounds.

Arkansas never led but came back from down 10 during the first half to tie it 40-40 on a Jones 3-point play at 18:38 of the second half.

South Carolina jumped ahead and the Razorbacks never caught up.

Known as frequent fouler, the Gamecocks were whistled 33 times, but other than Jones, 15 of 16, the rest of the Razorbacks were only 11 of 24 from the free throw line while South Carolina only made 17 of 33.

“You can’t leave that many points on the line against a good defensive team,” said Musselman. Graduate assistant Haysmyers who was charged with a technical foul while disputing a foul on Reggie Chaney in the second half, added two points to what became a South Carolina 4-point play.

The Razorbacks trailed, 38-32 and were fortunate doing so.

Given their abysmal start it could have been been much worse.

At 15:40 the Hogs had committed more turnovers, three, than made shots, 0 for 6, but only trailed, 6-0.

Finally the Hogs scored off their defense with a Jones steal and layup to trail, 6-2 at 15:18.

The Gamecocks twice peaked their lead at 10, 22-12 and 38-28 with Arkansas repeatedly cutting it to six including the 38-32 intermission.

Neither the Gamecocks, 4 of 9, or the Razorbacks, 8 of 15, capitalized on the first-half free throw line.

Arkansas did hold its own on the first half boards, down just 19-18.

Even with its sloppy start, Arkansas actually committed two less first-half turnovers, seven to nine, and limited the Gamecocks to 2 of 9 treys, both by Lawson for six of his 10 first-half points.

The Gamecocks inflicted their damage inside, 13 of 19 on twos.

Arkansas shot but 10 of 31 from the field in the first half. Joe, hitting three first-half threes, scored 10 Arkansas first half points.

Sills, apparently slipping on a wet spot, had to be helped off the court with 2:37 left in the half.

Sills returned in the second half and finished with nine points.