ROLAND — Tuesday was undoubtedly a big night for the Kemp family.

Before the Roland Rangers' Homecoming game against Poteau, Lady Ranger senior player Saylor Kemp shared co-Homecoming queen honors with her teammate, Madison Conley.

Then Kemp's brother, Jackson Kemp, set the tone for his team's game by making back-to-back 3-pointers to begin the scoring.

That quick 6-0 margin allowed the Rangers to lead from start to finish as they bounced back from a tough loss at Checotah on Friday to defeat the Pirates, 62-38.

"He knocked them down, he sure did," Roland coach Eddie Lewis said of Kemp's early treys. "He hit some good 3's right there."

Kemp ended up scoring eight of the Rangers' first 10 points and finished the game with 15 points.

He also made three 3's on the night, adding another one midway through the second quarter that gave Roland a 20-point advantage, 30-10.

"Usually when I make the first shot of the game, I make more after that but when I miss, I don't usually do very good so I've got to make the first shot and keep making more," Kemp said.

"Confidence (also helped); I had been shooting pretty good all week in practice and then staying after practice and shoot a little bit more, so I've got a little more confidence than in the past couple of games."

Roland started the game on a 17-6 run. Then Jaxon Wiggins made a 3 of his own which stretched the lead to 12 points, 20-8.

"I was really proud of our energy; I thought they came out with a lot of energy and played hard and I think that kind of got things going," Lewis said. "We also shot the ball pretty good early.

"I was kind of pleased with the contributions from several of the players; we had several of them I thought step up (Tuesday) and played really good."

Wiggins ended up leading all scorers with 20 points. He also had a double-double with 12 rebounds to go with three blocked shots.

And with more than five minutes left in the game, Wiggins got a dunk. That was set up by a steal from Kemp, who found Wiggins all alone near the basket for the finish, giving the Rangers a 52-32 lead.

"I was hoping (Kemp) would see me, so he could throw me (the ball). ... I guess it worked out," Wiggins said of his dunk.

Roland went on to enjoy its biggest lead at 25 points, 62-37, when Cole Davis hit a pair of foul shots with less than two minutes remaining. Tuesday's win gave the Rangers (16-3, 8-1) their eighth win over their past nine ballgames.

"I feel like we've gotten better and better and we're playing as a team right now," Wiggins said. "It's really working for us. ... We've just got to keep working, keep working and keep working."

Despite last Friday's loss to Checotah, the Rangers still maintained their first-place lead in the NOAA. Prior to Tuesday, conference foes Checotah, Stilwell and Muldrow each had two losses in NOAA play.

The loss to Checotah also didn't affect Roland's ranking, as the Rangers remain No. 2 in the latest OSSAARankings.com 3A poll.

"The rankings are good, but you know I really don't even worry about that too much," Lewis said. "Hopefully, we just play and do our best and hopefully, it's good enough and good things will happen."

Poteau (6-13, 0-9) got 16 points from Jayden Mankin, 12 of which came in the first half. Mankin also hit two 3's.

Dean Odom added 12 points as well for the Pirates.

Roland 77, Poteau 36

GIRLS — Four Lady Rangers reached double figures in their NOAA Conference home win on Tuesday night.

Leading 14-9 after one quarter, Roland (16-3, 8-1) broke the game wide open by outscoring the Lady Pirates, 34-9, in the second quarter to build a 48-18 halftime advantage.

Saylor Kemp was Roland's top scorer as she finished with 18 points, 13 coming in the first half. She also made 5-of-6 free-throw attempts.

Kaitlyn Martinez added 16 points for the Lady Rangers, all in the first half. She also made five 3's, four coming in the second quarter.

Also for Roland, Makya Perryman had 13 points, including three third-quarter 3's, while making all four of her free-throw chances. Racheal Watie was the other Lady Ranger in double figures with 10 points, which included making two 3's.

For the game, the Lady Rangers converted 12 treys.

Lexi Wood scored 12 points and made three 3's for Poteau (4-14, 2-7).