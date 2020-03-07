FAYETTEVILLE — Thus far, Eric Musselman says his Arkansas Razorbacks have played their SEC rematches better the second time around.

Allegedly, that should bode well considering the Razorbacks, 19-11 overall, 7-10 in the SEC, finish their regular season and SEC season at 3:30 p.m Saturday on the SEC Network, rematched with the Texas A&M Aggies, 15-14, 9-8, at A&M’s Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

It’s the fifth and final SEC rematch on Arkansas’ 18-game SEC schedule before next week’s SEC Tournament in Atlanta. The Hogs have split SEC home-and-home with LSU, Missouri, and Tennessee, and lost home-and-home to Mississippi State, 77-70 in Starkville, Miss. and 78-77 on a last-second tip-in at Walton Arena.

“You know in all four (rematch) games that we played thus far we played much better in Game Two than we did in Game One,” Musselman said. “I think we are 3-1 in those games. You look at LSU, Tennessee, the Missouri and even the Mississippi State game that we lost on a last second tip-in. Anytime you play a series, you hope to try to improve.”

The Hogs did improve, but those second times around were always at Walton Arena.

“Now you’re playing a game on their floor instead of your home floor, so that certainly changes the complexion of the game,” Musselman said.

A lot of basketball is under the bridge for both teams since they opened the SEC against each other back on Jan. 4 with Arkansas prevailing, 69-59 at Walton.

Coach Buzz Williams’ Aggies come home confident after stunning Auburn 78-75 Wednesday night in Auburn. The Auburn Tigers tied for SEC second place with Florida and LSU that Arkansas defeated, 99-90 Wednesday night at Walton.

Back on Jan. 4 the Aggies came off a struggling 6-5 non-conference start when Arkansas beat them.

Now, they stand two games above the Hogs in the SEC standings.

“I think Coach Williams has done an incredible job this year,” Musselman said. “Their confidence level is much different than when we played them earlier in the year. But I also think that we’re a confident team as well.”

At least at home, the Hogs are.

They are 2-6 on the SEC road and lost their last four SEC games away from Fayetteville.

At one point, they were 3-2 on the road winning non-conference road games vs. Georgia Tech and Indiana plus at Ole Miss in the SEC vs. a non-conference overtime loss at Western Kentucky and a 2-point SEC loss at LSU.

“We’ve won some really, really, really big road games,” Musselman said. “We just got to get back to that feeling.”

If the Hogs rebound and play defense like their 55-34 first half over LSU Wednesday at Walton and have Mason Jones, 37, 26 and 36 points his last three games, and Isaiah Joe, 21, 22 and 26 points his last three games before scoring 11 against LSU, on rolls complemented by Jimmy Whitt, 26 points, 15 rebounds and five assists against LSU, and Desi Sills, 17, 13, 21 and 13 points his last four games, their chances for that old feeling soar.

Especially if forward Adrio Bailey plays like his last two games and if forward Ethan Henderson can take his home performance against Tennessee and LSU on the road to College Station.

The Aggies don’t wow with flash. But they have become a solid team around 6-10 senior center Josh Nebo and 6-7 junior forward Savion Flagg and orchestrating freshman point guard Andre Gordon, 15 points and three assists against Arkansas in Fayetteville.

“Savion Flagg is probably shooting it better than he has in his entire career over this stretch,” Musselman said. “We all know Coach Williams is going to throw the ball in to Nebo. Everybody in the league knows it. But he's a hard cover in there. Nebo and Flagg are the centerpieces. And then (freshman forward Emanuel) Miller does a great job of rebounding the ball. He's a great complement to Nebo. Gordon has improved as the season has gone along. He's a scoring point guard who can make 3s. He made three of them last night against Auburn.”