FAYETTEVILLE — With 2016 Olympic U.S. silver medalist Sandi Morris long University of Arkansas graduated and All-American twin sisters and NCAA champions Lexi Weeks Jacobus and Tori Weeks Hoggard and All-American graduated with eligibility completed last spring, opposing coaches gleefully believed Arkansas Women’s Field Events Coach Bryan Compton finally would be caught short in the pole vault.

They especially thought so when they saw the three Razorbacks vaulters walk in with Compton at an early indoor December meet in Albuquerque, N.M., site of this weekend’s NCAA Women’s and NCAA Men’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Vaulters Bailey McCorkle, Kaitlyn Banas and Lauren Martinez stand 5-3 1-2, 5-3 and 5-2, Compton said.

Their presence got short shrift.

“Some buddies of mine that are coaches when we were all walking through getting ready said, ‘What did you do, bring your midgets?” Compton recalled. “They are used to seeing Sandi at 5-8 and the twins at 5-7.”

Third-year sophomore walk-on McCorkle of Greenwood laughed about the short takes.

“Yes we are short this year,” McCorkle said. “Me, Kaitlyn and Lauren are just little girls in a tall girls event. So people underestimate us. That’s not holding us back at all.”

It certainly hasn’t held back McCorkle. Vaulting what was the winning height at 14-7 1-2, but placed third on more misses clearing than LSU winner Lisa Gunnarson and Georgia runner-up Julia Fixsen, McCorkle scored six team points towards Coach Lance Harter’s Razorbacks winning their sixth consecutive SEC Indoor championship.

“Compared to the other girls on the podium I was the short one,” McCorkle said. “But I was there and I did my part.”

In fact short of former Razorbacks Morris, Tina Sutej, a former NCAA champion and Slovenian Olympian, Jacobus, a 2016 U.S. Olympian, and Hoggard, McCorkle’s personal record 14-7 1-2 ties Freier as next on the Razorbacks’ all-time women’s pole vaulting list.

That’s an impressive list. It ranks McCorkle above former Lady Razorback U.S. Olympian April Steiner, and All-Americans Tara Diebold, SEC champion Katie Stripling and Jodi Unger among others that Compton coached to greatness.

“The only people are ahead of Bailee right now are Sandi, Tina and Lexi and Tori,” Compton said. “Three Olympians and a national champion. And she and Desi are tied at No. 5 and Desi was an All-American about five times.”

To be a little walk-on in such big company …?

“ I think ‘Oh, my God! It’s crazy I’m up there with them!” McCorkle said. “I’m shocked! I’m very grateful. This is what I’ve been working for. That’s what I’m here for. I don’t want to be average at Arkansas.”

Apparently it’s hard to be average with Compton, Morris, still training in Fayetteville, and the twins and Freier as former teammates, setting the examples.

“Training underneath all those girls I saw what was there and what could happen and it was awesome,” McCorkle said. “They have given me so much of what we are capable of here. And Coach Compton, he’s amazing. The best coach I’ve ever had hands down. He makes you mentally tough and physically tough as well with all the training in the weight room.”

Much as the twins and Freier helped McCorkle, they probably most helped her this year by graduating. Turning down scholarships from Wichita State and Pittsburg State to walk on because “I’ve always loved the Hogs and want to represent my state and saw the program’s success and wanted to be a part of it,” McCorkle suddenly became the headline instead of down the line.

So from last year’s 13-4 1-4 best at the SEC Outdoor, McCorkle has been setting personal records about every indoor meet clear up to 14-7 1-2. After “seizing the moment,” McCorkle said to clear 14-7 1-2 on her SEC Indoor third attempt, she just missed 14-9, the final SEC Indoor bar also stopping Gunnarson and Fixsen.

“She probably had better jumps at it than the other two girls,” Compton said. “She came close. Last year she always had the Big Three to cover for her and nobody thought of Bailee down here. Then all of them are gone and she stepped up to that window. So we’ll just see how she handles Nationals. At the SEC she handled it very, very well.”

If McCorkle handles it as well Saturday in Albuquerque, she will be a top eight All-American, Compton predicts.

“She jumps that same bar she’ll score,” Compton said.

With the spring’s outdoor season and the 2021 and 2022 seasons still to come, Greenwood’s ever improving short vaulter could Arkansas impact for the long run.