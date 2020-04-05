Kentrell Jacobs is very familiar with Hot Springs.

As a member of the Northside Grizzlies basketball team, Jacobs was part of a 7A state championship team in 2017 when the Grizzlies won the title in Hot Springs, beating North Little Rock. Northside returned to the city the following season, Jacobs' senior year, to play for the 7A title but was defeated by North Little Rock in a rematch.

Jacobs returned to Hot Springs this past basketball season, playing at Champion Christian College. A 6-foot-4 forward, Jacobs was second on the Tigers in scoring with 14.3 points per game and also led the team in rebounding, averaging 7.4 boards per game. He also had the most blocks on the squad with 17.

The Tigers, a Division II member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, finished with a 19-9 record, the most wins ever in program history. They also led the nation in scoring, averaging 91.5 points per game.

Playing in the Association of Christian College Athetics (ACCA), Champion was eventually defeated in the conference tournament semifinals.

Jacobs talked about returning to Hot Springs and finding a basketball home, playing with some very prominent former teammates at Northside and his outlook on next season in this Q&A session.

Q: How did you end up at Champion Christian College?

A: I got invited to an Arkansas basketball rankings camp and Champion was in there and they liked the way I played, so they talked to me after the games.

Q: Where did you play the season after leaving Northside?

A: After Northside, I went and played prep for coach Shannon (Lang) at Lang Prep (Academy, located in Springdale).

Q: How was your first season at Champion and how far did the team advance? Also were you able to finish your season before the coronavirus shutdown?

A: My season at Champion went good; I basically had the green light. We lost in the (NCCAA) semifinals to a team from Los Angeles (Los Angeles College of Divinity).

Q: You were up there in scoring this past season and also led the team in rebounding and blocks. Did that surprise you to be the team leader in those two categories?

A: Yes, my stats were pretty good this year. I got the National Player of the Week towards the end of the year, averaging 27 points and 7.5 rebounds. It felt good to achieve those things this year; next year should be great.

Q: What was your season high in points this past season? Also what was your best game and why?

A: My season high in points was versus Arkansas Tech; I had 29. I also had 30 versus Ecclesia. I felt like those were my best games.

Q: How do you like the team and the coaching staff, especially the head coach?

A: I love the team; the assistant coaches are good and cool, I get along with them. The head coach, Leonard Epps, I love him. He helps me with my game and tells me things I need to work on, and he is somebody I can talk to not just on the court but off the court. ... He's like a father figure to me.

Q: (Former Grizzly player) Jermualle (Norwood, a guard) is one of your teammates. What's it like playing with him again?

A: Jermualle is a good friend; he's like family now. We've been playing together for a while now from AAU and high school to college.

Q: You've had some great teammates at Northside, from Tevin (Brewer) to Tre (Norwood) to Isaiah (Joe) and Jaylin (Williams) when he was a sophomore. What was it like for you to have been teammates with them?

A: I loved playing with all of them. They were great teammates and they're all doing great now; that's what I love to see, for them to continue being great.

Q: Describe playing at Champion and the conference you play in and also the basketball at that level?

A: Playing at Champion is good. I like the program a lot and I love my teammates. The level I play at is pretty good; it's some good competition in our conference.

Q: How are you getting in your off-season workouts right now with everything closed?

A: Since everything closed, I go to the park and shoot and do drills every day. I wake up and do push-ups since I can't get in the gym and do weights.

Q: What did the coaching staff tell you what they expect from you next season? And what do you feel personally you need to improve on?

A: Coach Epps told me I need to work on my off the dribble pull-ups and getting to the rim more. For me personally, I feel like I need to get more physical when going to the rim and work on my body physically.

Q: What else made things very interesting for you in your first season at Champion?

A: My first year at Champion was interesting because we made history with the most wins ever in history for Champion, and we were the first team ever to be ranked in (program) history. We were ranked No. 3 in the nation this year, and that was a big achievement.

Q: What was your favorite part of playing at Champion and in Hot Springs, the place where you won a state title and played for another as a Grizzly?

A: My favorite part about playing in Hot Springs is it's not too far from home and I got family in Hot Springs. I like the environment, and the people that I have met in Hot Springs, they treat me like family and show me love.