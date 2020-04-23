It’s been four weeks now since Opening Day for Major League Baseball was supposed to have taken place.

For the record, I am holding up just fine. I’m coping better these days without baseball (not to mention the absence of high school and college spring sports) than I was in the latter days of March and into April.

At least I have found some things to do in the absence of baseball.

I found more time to clean my place and work in the yard more. I’ve been able to get in plenty of runs and hikes.

On a nightly basis, I’ve been watching the “Match Game Hollywood Squares Hour” on the BUZZR game-show channel. And going on evening walks with the wife and Sparky the Wonder Dog.

But still, I miss not following live games on MLB Network, or listening to games on my phone. And 97.1 FM, The Sports Animal out of Tulsa, was going to broadcast Texas Rangers games once more after an absence of several years.

So, is it going to be like this for the next several months? Will there be no MLB season?

I still think there’s a chance the season can be saved (that glass is still half-full persona makes yet another comeback). But I know it’s going to be drastically different than ever before.

I won’t be planning trips any time soon to see the new Rangers’ ballpark. Or go back to “The K” in Kansas City. Or knock out a few more parks in my quest to see all 30 big-league ball fields.

Speaking of the Rangers’ new park, there has been some discussion lately from MLB about using Globe Life Field as a possible venue for the rescheduled games. That it can be used along with parks in Arizona and Florida.

Weather will no longer be an issue, since the facility has a retractable roof. Several MLB players, Rangers and non-Rangers, even make their home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, so they can be able to drive back to their residences after the game instead of being sequestered in a hotel.

Of course, this all hinges on the health and safety of the players, coaches and other team personnel. It’s very likely fans won’t be allowed and it’s possible that instead of huddling together in the dugout or bullpen, players may be sitting up in the stands.

In those same discussions being bandied about by MLB officials, there is the possibility of splitting teams into different leagues should the three states be used to house games this season. That would be 10 teams for each league.

I might take it a step further. How about two venues for each league?

For Florida, you would have the stadiums in Miami and Tampa-St. Petersburg. As much as a proverbial eyesore that Tropicana Field in St. Pete is perceived to be, it does have a domed roof and along with Miami’s retractable roof, no weather worries there.

For Texas, you would have both Arlington and Houston, also two places with retractable roofs.

Arizona has a retractable roof at its park as well. But since there’s only one MLB team in that state, where would the second venue be?

My suggestion is Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Hardly any weather issues there, and as the song goes, it never rains in Southern California.

As far as the teams in each league, put in all the West Coast teams plus Arizona and Colorado in the Arizona league. That’s eight teams. For the other two, I would import over Kansas City and Minnesota.

For the Florida league, you have the two Florida teams, plus Atlanta. Then add the two teams from the mid-Atlantic region, Washington and Baltimore, the two Pennsylvania squads, the two New York teams and Boston. That adds up to 10.

Then the remaining 10 teams in the Texas league. Texas, Houston, St. Louis, Milwaukee, both Chicago squads. And then four teams from the Eastern time zone in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit and Toronto.

Start the season around the Fourth of July and play around 100 games, maybe up to 120. And make sure each team plays half of the games in both venues, including the teams which will have its ballparks hosting the games.

Then in November or even December (again, weather won’t be an issue), play a postseason with the three division winners and the three division runner-ups. Perhaps a best-of-five series for the first two rounds until the World Series, with home-field advantage going to the team with the best record still standing.

Yes, it’s really not a perfect plan. And quite frankly, any proposal that MLB and its players’ association eventually comes up with won’t be an ideal one.

But it does beat the alternative of not having an MLB season altogether.

I’m not sure in the dog days of July and August, instead of following baseball games, I can deal with watching more reruns of “The Match Game Hollywood Squares Hour” and mowing my yard on a weekly basis.