Robert Brunk is reminiscing. It’s 1995 and he’s sitting in the bleachers, not far from the Roland Rangers’ bench, for a basketball game he may one day write a book about.

That night, as the Rangers were in the midst of a historic comeback with Eufaula, Brunk saw something he hasn’t seen before or sense.

“I called my high school coach (Ed Lewis) the other day and ended up talking to him for about 20 minutes,” Brunk said.

A 2002 Roland grad, Brunk and his parents piled in the family car and turned up the heater for the drive to Fort Gibson, host of the regional tournament.

“The first year they (Roland) went to the state tournament was 1994,” Brunk said. “In ‘95, they had the Youngbloods — cousins John (Seth Youngblood’s dad) and James. My brother (Dale) was a sophomore. Eufaula had a kid named Eric Coley; he went to Tulsa. Eufaula had a big lead early in the game, and then Roland started making this incredible comeback.”

Five years later, Coley helped lead upstart Tulsa to the Elite Eight, where they eventually lost to North Carolina. This night, however, he was in a gym at Fort Gibson for an unbelievable ending.

The Rangers scored at the buzzer to apparently win the game. But officials hit Roland with a technical foul for “excessive celebrating and running onto the court with time still on the clock” and Eufaula escaped with two free throws after the horn had sounded.

There was madness.

“You could write a book on that one game,” Brunk said.

Now in the loser’s bracket, which meant every game was do-or-die, the Rangers would have their day sooner than later.

The Rematch

A week later, on a blustery night in late February, the Brunks hit the bricks for Warner and a seat in Connors State’s old gym.

With seating hard to come by, the Brunks settled in early.

“The next week, Roland had to battle back through the losers bracket,” Brunk said. “It was one week later, at Connors State in Warner, when they met up again with Eufaula. I’ll never forget, me and my parents got there early before the girls game started to get a seat. The line outside was already long before the game started. I know of Roland fans who sat outside the gym the entire game just to watch it through the windows.”

Just like the previous meeting, Eufaula led early, only to see the Rangers rally.

“Roland’s down one point with 7 seconds left … if they don’t score, Eufaula wins,” Brunk said. “Roland gets the ball to John Youngblood. He double-dribbled and the refs didn’t see it. John was a really good player. He hits James Youngblood. He catches it behind the 3-point line and he scores and Roland goes to the state tournament. I was in the fifth grade.

“I remember talking to my brother after the game; we both couldn’t believe he (John Youngblood) had double-dribbled and no one saw it!”

Like his brother, Robert, too, played for Lewis. He graduated from Roland in 2002, went to Westark (UAFS), and is now the girls basketball coach at Southside.

Jana Armer

Brunk got a birds-eye view of coaching greatness during his stint as Jana Armer’s assistant coach at Muldrow. The 2008-09 Lady Bulldogs’ team was a great one, boasting a 21-3 record and one incredible playoff win over Newcastle.

“Our only two losses that year were to Roland and Fort Gibson,” Brunk said. “We were playing Newcastle to get to the state tournament. They had a really good player named Lauren Gober who ended up playing for Oklahoma City (University).We felt like our girls felike this is what you have to do to beat them; you have to stop Lauren.

“Just like the Roland game (‘95), where fans stood outside the whole game, the place was packed.”

While the teams were warming up, Brunk stood next to Armer when a buzz took over the crowd — and momentarily interrupted pregame warmups.

“I was talking to Jana before the game,” Brunk said. “Muldrow took a pep bus to the game, and all our kids walked in at the same time. The Newcastle players stopped and said they (Muldrow students) looked like an Army.”

Muldrow and Newcastle were in a tight game, Brunk said.

“It was a close game and we were down one point with 1:20 left,” he said. “We had this point guard named Brittnie Porter. She picks off a pass and scores and we go up one. We had another girl, Deb Silva, who was a good defender. Her job was to guard the Gober girl.”

Armer drew up a defensive play and it worked to perfection.

“Deb defended the play so well Fontana (Tate) gets the ball and she’s at the free throw line,” Brunk said. “We had this young 15-year-old standing at the free throw line, and she made them both. We won the game (50-45) and went to the state tournament.

“I think about those games often, the Roland game from ‘95 and that game with Newcastle in ‘09.”

A week after beating Newcastle, Muldrow beat Perkins-Tryon, 60-48, before falling to eventual state runner-up Cache, 56-48, in the semifinals.