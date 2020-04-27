Kimberly (Blevins) Nye came through County Line’s stellar girls basketball program during a golden area.

Like those teams from the 1990s, Nye was a big winner in the sixth round of the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area poll contest.

Nye won by garnering 47.6 percent of the vote. Craig Gentry, a standout athlete at Fort Smith Christian, and later at Westark and the University of Arkansas before embarking on a 10-year major league baseball career, finished second in the voting with 32.2 percent.

Jennifer Haaser of Southside and Kenny Sandlin of Van Buren finished third and fourth, respectively.

The Times Record will continue its voting for the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area with several more upcoming opening-round match-ups on its Twitter page pitting four random athletes. There are 128 athletes vying for the No. 1 slot.