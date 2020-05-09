Though they will not get to play the game, several local basketball standouts received All-Star honors.

On Thursday afternoon, the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA), in conjunction with the Arkansas High School Coaches Association (AHSCA), officially announced the 2020 basketball All-Star teams and coaches.

The AHSCA All-Star games for all sports was to have been played June 26-27 in Conway, but those games have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But both the AAA and AHSCA went ahead and selected All-Star rosters to honor several of the state’s top senior players.

“Over the last few weeks, ballots went out to the AHSCA membership to select All-Star basketball coaches,” AAA deputy executive director Joey C. Walters said in a statement released by the organization. “The elected East and West AHSCA All-Star basketball staffs selected their All-Star teams in Zoom meetings Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.”

A pair of former Northside basketball standouts were selected to the East rosters. They will be on the East since Northside plays in the 6A-Central, with other players from that conference also selected to the East roster.

Jaylin Williams, the Grizzlies’ 6-foot-10 forward/center, was selected to the East Boys roster. Williams, who led the Grizzlies in both scoring and rebounding this past season, recently signed to play for the University of Arkansas.

Also from Northside, Jazz Coleman was named to the East Girls roster. A 5-9 forward, Coleman was an integral part of a Lady Bears squad which reeled off 21 straight wins en route to an appearance in the 6A semifinals.

Several other area girls players were selected to the West Girls All-Star roster.

Those include Jaelin Glass, a 5-11 guard from Greenwood who recently signed with Crowder College in Neosho, Mo. Glass helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to the 5A title game, which was also canceled due to the pandemic. Greenwood was later awarded a state championship.

Payton Rucker, a 5-6 forward/guard from Charleston, as well as Lavaca’s Sierra Lamb and Clarksville’s Emmaline Rieder, were named to the West squad as well.

On the boys side, several players were selected to the West All-Star roster.

Among them include Payton Brown, the 6-3 scoring standout from Waldron. Brown, who originally committed to the University of Central Arkansas before de-committing, recently announced he will play college ball at UAFS.

Cejay Mann, a 5-11 guard from Alma who recently decided to play at Arkansas Tech, is also on the West Boys roster. Also selected were County Line’s Mitchell Keezer and Ozark’s Ethan Dorrough.

Greenwood girls coach Clay Reeves was selected as an assistant coach on the West squad, with Kirby’s Robert Tucker named the head coach. Jason Smith of Nettleton, whose team was to have played Greenwood for the 5A title, was selected as the head coach for the East.

Conway’s Salty Longing was named the head coach for the East Boys, while Russellville’s Kyle Pennington was named the head coach for the West Boys.

Three area coaches were also selected as assistants for the West Boys. They were Waldron’s Josh Brown, County Line’s Joe Brunson and Ozark’s Brad Johnson.