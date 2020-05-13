Jeff Williams wrapped up his 15th football season as Southside's coach needing just one more win to achieve 100 at the school.

That chance won't come, however, as Williams' next win will be his first as coach at a different program.

Williams, who led Southside to 99 wins and one state title while playing for two more, officially resigned his post on Monday night when he accepted an offer to become the new coach at Pea Ridge.

For Williams, it was a chance to get to return to his small-town roots, having grown up in a similar small town, Pocahontas, in northeast Arkansas.

"Fort Smith has been good to me and it's just hard (to leave), but as a coach sometimes, you're looking for that next challenge," Williams said. "I grew up in a small town also and it just felt like the right thing to do, I prayed about it and this was the right thing to do at the time, this time."

Also hired Monday by Pea Ridge was Tony Travis, who will be the school's new athletics director. A Booneville native, Travis formerly was the football coach at both Pea Ridge and Rogers Heritage.

"It was just one of those deals that kind of fell into my lap," Williams said. "I've gotten a lot of phone calls from people throughout the state when jobs are open about different guys and things like that, and Tony Travis is someone I've known for a long time and he's a good friend.

"He kind of talked to me about it, and I've kind of been watching that place for a while and watched it grow and the success they've had and how the community backed it. It's a one-school town obviously, and that's what I kind of grew up about."

Williams, who went 99-76-1 at Southside and is 108-88-2 for his career, will replace Stephen Neal as the coach at Pea Ridge. Neal took a job as an assistant coach at Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek.

Pea Ridge will also be moving up a class this upcoming season, going from 4A to 5A.

"You've just kind of got to look out there one more time and just accept that challenge and try to make a run and they're moving up from 4A to 5A; it's a town that's really growing, it's a town that I think has a big upside, and I just kind of wanted to try that experience," Williams said.

Another thing which enticed Williams to make the move is that he will get to oversee the football players at Pea Ridge from the second grade on.

"I've always been about developing players and that part of it, and I'm going to get to help develop young guys and just watch them grow," he said.

Williams came to Southside in 2005 after a stint as El Dorado's coach. He replaced Barry Lunney Sr., who ironically also left Southside to go to Benton County when Lunney became coach at Bentonville.

In Williams' second season, 2006, Southside - then known as the Rebels - made it all the way to the 7A championship game and was a decided underdog against Rogers. But the Rebels rallied late, getting a field goal in the closing seconds to pull off a 23-22 win and the 7A championship.

That 2006 title remains the last state title at Southside, though the program made two more big runs in 2008 and 2009 to reach the 7A title game both seasons.

Those 2008 and 2009 playoff runs were highlighted by incredible rallies for wins, notably the 2008 7A semifinal against Springdale Har-Ber on a late two-point conversion as well as a 2009 playoff win on the road against Lunney's Bentonville squad.

Southside also reached the semifinals in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

"It's bittersweet because, what can you say, for 15 years he's roamed the sidelines at Southside and has done pretty doggone good when you look at that resume," Fort Smith Public Schools athletics director Michael Beaumont said. "He's been to the show, he's won at the show, he's done everything, so it's going to be a huge loss and a huge gap to fill here at Southside.

"I am very excited about the opportunity of Jeff getting a new chance somewhere else and I'm so happy for him. ... Even though we didn't get a chance to work but a year together, I knew a lot about Jeff and his character and his ability to turn things around and keep tradition and pride going, which is what he did at Southside."

But over the past four seasons, Southside - which changed its nickname to the Mavericks in 2016 - combined to win a total of 13 ballgames. That included a 1-9 finish a season ago.

Williams stressed the recent downturn in Southside's football fortunes didn't play a factor in his decision to go to Pea Ridge.

"Obviously we've had a couple of tough years, but not really," he said. "That really didn't factor into that at all.

"Last year was a really tough year on us, but I'll say this, our kids played extremely hard and they always gave us the best effort, but that really didn't have a factor in it. I think it was more just the fact that it was a new challenge for me."

The new challenge now for Southside is to find another coach who can help get the team back to its glory days. This upcoming season, the Mavericks will also return to play in the 7A-West conference after spending the past four seasons in the 7A-Central.

"I think there's many, many things that you look for in a great football coach and we don't want a good football coach, we want a great football coach," Beaumont said. "And for sure you want to find somebody that can connect and build relationships not just with the community and the school itself, but with our kids.

"For sure, somebody that's got a great football mind and a background, but you also want somebody who can just become ingrained in what they do, and a work ethic and a passion that just lives and breathes what Southside is. ... That's what I'm going to be looking for, is somebody that's going to be excited about being here."

Southside's new coach will also have an interesting season opener right out of the gate. The Mavericks will take on city rival Northside in a non-conference game on Aug. 27 after having spent decades as conference rivals.

Northside coach Mike Falleur, who has gone up against Williams' Southside teams since taking over the Grizzlies in 2013, admitted the news of Williams' departure took Falleur by surprise.

"It was a little bit of a shock, especially as late as it is in the year, but things happen funny in the coaching world," Falleur said. "Jobs open up at different times and stuff, but if that's what Jeff wanted to do, I'm happy for him; staying somewhere for 15 years is a long time, especially in today's world of coaching.

"(Williams' Southside teams) were always very physical, offensively and defensively, especially in the line of scrimmage. ... Always very well-coached, played very hard and just good football teams. I know it's been a little tough the last couple of years (at Southside), but heck, we all go through that if you coach long enough."

Williams remarked one drawback to taking the Pea Ridge job was not getting the chance to meet in person with the Southside players and tell them his decision, since the school has been closed and there is an Arkansas Activities Association-mandated dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Probably the hardest thing (Monday) was not being able to look my players in the eyes and tell them and that was really, really hard for me, but at this time with the way everything is, it's just really, really difficult," Williams said. "And it's tough, too, going up to Pea Ridge and not seeing those guys. ... I had a lot of (former Southside players) reach out to me (Monday) and FaceTimed a few guys."

Williams added the biggest thing he will miss about Southside is the people, in particular the administration.

"It's the people; it's the people at Southside High School," Williams said. "(Former principal) Wayne Haver was a great leader for us, Dr. (Lisa) Miller (the current principal) has come in and been a great leader for our school and faculty.

"Then the teachers; at Southside, it's kind of more of a family and the thing about it is the other coaches in other sports and it's just the bond that we've had over the years. That's what makes Southside special, and it's tough, and the players we've got now coming back. ... They're going to get a good coach and they're going to have a good team, but I just felt like at this point in time it was best for me and my family to make a move."