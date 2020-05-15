It didn’t take Van Buren very long to fill its head girls basketball coaching position.

Michael Kinney, a Van Buren native who had been an assistant with the Lady Pointers, was officially named to take over the program Thursday afternoon.

“You just don’t understand how excited I am about the challenge,” Kinney ― a 1990 Van Buren graduate and a former Pointer basketball player ― said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Kinney replaces Chris Bryant, who earlier in the week transitioned into the administration ranks as he accepted an offer to become assistant principal at Van Buren High School.

Bryant had been the Lady Pointers’ coach for the past six seasons and took the team to the state tournament in all six of those seasons. He won a total of 103 games with the Lady Pointers.

Kinney had been Bryant’s assistant each of those past six seasons.

“Coach Bryant is just a top-notch guy,” Kinney said. “I learned a tremendous amount of basketball from him, and not just basketball, but just the way he handles kids, the way he talks with them, the way he interacts with them, so it’s just given me an opportunity to just go out and see what I can do with them.

“Once Coach Bryant talked about going into administration, he asked if I would be interested in being the girls coach, and that’s when the fire really started burning in me.”

Kinney has also spent 23 years in the Van Buren school system, which also included spending 15 years coaching at Butterfield Junior High as well as coaching at Van Buren’s Freshman Academy. He has coached girls and boys basketball along with football.

In Bryant’s first four seasons at Van Buren, the team made it to at least the quarterfinal round at state. That included the 2016-17 team, which went 22-6 and defeated Northside in the quarterfinals of the 7A tournament, which was held at Van Buren’s Clair Bates Arena.

Van Buren was eventually defeated by North Little Rock in the 7A semifinals.

This past season, Van Buren finished 10-18 but still qualified for the 6A state tournament as the No. 6 seed from the 6A-West. The Lady Pointers hung tough with Cabot in their opening-round game before Cabot pulled away for the win.

“He has done a tremendous job,” Kinney said of Bryant. “When he took over and I came up with him, he took a program that was struggling at the time and just watching what he does, the amount of time that he put into it, the work he put into it.

“You really think that you’re working until you start working with him, and then you look back and you think, ’Man, I didn’t work like that prior to this.’ ... And I’ll still lean on him; there’s going to be times I’ll go up to his office and ask him questions.”

Kinney, who originally attended college at the University of Arkansas before transferring to Arkansas Tech and graduating from there, had his first job in Alma teaching physical education to elementary school students. He spent one year there before going back to Van Buren to begin his coaching career.

Both he and his wife Shelly’s two children played basketball for Van Buren, son Dylan and daughter Jamilyn, who just finished her sophomore season as a guard at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

“I’m picking her brain right now as we speak and talking to her about sets that they run at Belmont,” Michael Kinney said.

Kinney’s promotion continues a recent series of changes in Van Buren’s athletic department.

Earlier this year, longtime Pointer baseball coach David Loyd announced his retirement. Assistant coach Luke Weatherford was recently promoted to take over as head coach.

Then last week, longtime athletics director Randy Loyd announced his retirement, effective at the end of the school year.

Kinney confirmed that Loyd continued to play a part in the hiring process for the Lady Pointer basketball program following Bryant’s move into administration.

“I called and talked to (Loyd) once Chris got his job, and I told him I was interested in the girls job,” Kinney said. “And he had already known it; him and Chris had talked about it.

“So once I talked to Randy, he said, ’If you want it, you’re the one I want getting it.’ Ultimately the decision came down to our superintendent, Dr. (Harold) Jeffcoat, but Coach Loyd told me he was on board with me and thought that it was time for me.”