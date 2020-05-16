Bob Watson, who played Major League Baseball for 19 seasons before a career as a team and league executive, has died, the Houston Astros announced Thursday night. He was 74.

"This is a very sad day for the Astros and for all of baseball. Bob Watson enjoyed a unique and remarkable career in Major League Baseball that spanned six decades, reaching success at many different levels, including as a player, coach, general manager and MLB executive," the Astros said in a statement. "He was an All-Star on the field and a true pioneer off of it, admired and respected by everyone he played with or worked alongside.

"Bob will be missed, but not forgotten. We were proud to honor Bob's legacy with the dedication of the Bob Watson Education Center at the Astros Youth Academy in March. A fitting tribute to what he meant to the Astros organization and to the game of baseball. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Carol, his daughter Kelley, his son, Keith and to the rest of his family, friends and many admirers."

Watson began his big-league career with the Astros in 1966 and went on to spend 14 seasons in Houston before playing for the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves before retiring following the 1984 season. On May 4, 1975, Watson was credited with scoring the 1,000,000th run in major-league history during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park. Over 19 MLB seasons, Watson — a two-time All-Star selection — hit .295, collected 1,826 hits and scored 802 runs.

With his playing career over, Watson went into coaching. He was a hitting coach for the Oakland A's in 1988 when the team won the American League pennant. In 1993, Watson was named general manager of the Astros, becoming the first African-American to hold the title of GM in the major leagues. He also became the first African-American general manager to win a World Series when the New York Yankees won their first championship in 18 years under Watson's watch in 1996.

After retiring as GM of the Yankees, Watson served as an executive for MLB until 2010.