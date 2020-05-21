I've been able to survive the last couple of months without sports, both watching it and covering it.

Seemingly, I've gotten adjusted to this unusual spring and I've accepted it for what it is. If nothing else, I've been able to take care of other issues, whether it be work-related or around the house.

For instance, my garage is in much better shape than it had been several months ago.

Plus, I've still been able to get in some weekend trips. Even if it hasn’t been to see any baseball games.

So taking all that into consideration, I should still be coping pretty well without sports.

This weekend, however, presents another cold dose of reality. It should have been Championship Weekend up in Fayetteville.

That's when the athletic school year officially comes to a close, when the softball, baseball and soccer state championships were to have taken place.

But not this year; this crazy, crazy year.

We could have had a few local teams preparing this week to finish a long journey with the chance to hoist a title trophy.

For instance, around a year ago at this time, I probably wasn't the only one walking out of Bogle Park salivating over a rematch between Greenwood and Sheridan for the 5A softball championship in 2020.

The Lady Bulldogs came up one run short that day. They spent the entire off-season determined to get back to Bogle this year and finish the job.

Unfortunately, they won't get that chance.

Or approximately two years ago at this time at the Lady Razorbacks' soccer pitch, I saw one of the most dominating team performances ever in a title game.

That's when the Northside Grizzlies soccer team......well, let's be blunt about it. They took Rogers to the proverbial woodshed to win the 7A championship going away.

Northside didn't make it back to Fayetteville to repeat as state champions last season. But the Grizzlies had a lot of pieces in place to contend for the 6A title, including several starters who were part of that championship squad in 2018, and was just about to generate momentum after a shaky start.

Until the season was abruptly shut down.

Last week also provided another case of what might have been.

It was supposed to have been the week the 6A state baseball tournament was going to be held right here in Fort Smith. The perfect time to showcase the renovations of both Hunts Park and Forsgren Field.

Especially with the new artificial surfaces at both venues, which would have come in mighty handy with the rain we got over the weekend.

But we'll never know, will we?

I wish I could have spent this week writing about the teams who were to have gotten their tickets punched to Fayetteville. I was anxious to knock out a few features on some key players.

It didn't happen, of course.

Spring football was to have also taken place at this point in time. A chance to check in on, say, teams with new coaches like Greenwood and Alma. Or to see how the Poteau Pirates were faring during their quest to repeat as 4A state champions.

Who would have thought at the start of the new year when we would be discussing player and coach interaction, it would be more from Zoom meetings than on the fields of play.

But that’s where we are in this new now.

And for another week, things are silent, at least in the world of high school athletics.

But this week especially is making me yearn for sports to return as soon as possible with no Championship Weekend taking place.

Hopefully, things will pick right back up this fall when school starts again. There's some signs that things around the country appear to be coming back to normal.

Restaurants are opening back up. So are other venues. You may have even heard there was a concert in town a few days ago.

Yet, nothing will compensate for the loss of the spring sports. This weekend provides another stark reminder of what might have been.

On the bright side, though, it was a lot easier to plan a Memorial Day weekend getaway without having to work around any potential championship games.