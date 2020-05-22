Effective immediately, Oklahoma high school sports teams can resume activities.

That announcement came on the heels of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors rejecting the association’s plan with coronavirus safety guidelines to restart high school activities on June 1.

The motion failed by a 7-6 vote.

As a result, activities like summer camps and clinics can immediately take place.

Individual schools are also allowed to host those activities without having to follow the OSSAA’s social distancing guidelines. It also includes being able to practice with contact.

Originally, the plan was to have summer activities start on June 1. But in an interview with The Sports Animal radio station out of Oklahoma City, OSSAA executive director David Jackson remarked that activities such as camps and clinics can start back up effective immediately.

It will still be up to each individual school district to decide when it can allow its athletes to begin conducting summer activities.

Unrestricted practices may begin on July 15 for fall sports such as fall baseball, fast-pitch softball and cross country. Football practices across the state are set to begin on Aug. 10.

However, a dead period is still in effect this summer from June 27 through July 5. It can be canceled, though, by the OSSAA when the association’s board is scheduled to meet again on June 9.

Earlier this week, the OSSAA formed a three-phase set of guidelines designed to enforce social distancing rules for teams wanting to conduct summer activities.

Phase 1 was to have taken place June 1-28 and essentially allow minimal contact with students and coaches. Phase 2, from June 29-July 31, called for no activities like camps and clinics to be conducted, only allowing for activity-specific instruction.

Then Phase 3, which was to have started Aug. 1, called for practices for sports like fall baseball, fast-pitch softball and volleyball to continue, but all other activities had to stop specific instruction.

But with the OSSAA’s board rejecting that proposal Friday, the door is now open for Oklahoma high school teams to conduct summer activities as soon as possible.

That announcement came one day after Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed several community and school team sports across the state to begin practices and competitions on June 1 under limited-contact guidelines. Those sports include baseball, softball, track, gymnastics and swimming.