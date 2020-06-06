A Super Bowl champion and a Major League Baseball All-Star were among the latest first-round poll winners to determine the area's greatest athlete.

Brett Goode, the aforementioned Super Bowl champion, as well as former MLB All-Star Ryan Franklin and former Van Buren basketball standout Codey Mann each won their respective opening-round Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area polls on the Times Record's Twitter page.

Goode, a Northside graduate who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, earned 48.5% of the vote in his random four-person poll.

He played three seasons with the Grizzlies as a long snapper and was also the starting center his junior and senior year.

In 2003, Goode walked on at the University of Arkansas, where he eventually earned the starting long snapping position and continued to be a four-year letterman. Goode was a part of the Razorbacks’ SEC West championship team his senior year in 2006.

Upon graduating from Arkansas, Goode signed as an un-drafted free agent to the Jacksonville Jaguars, spending two seasons trying to earn a roster spot. In 2008, he won a tryout to become a part of the Green Bay Packers, where he started in more than 150 games, not including playoff games.

Goode participated in eight playoff seasons and five NFC Championship games for the Packers, as well as being a part of the Packers’ 2010 season, when they won Super Bowl XLV.

Finishing second behind Goode in his poll was another former Arkansas Razorback, Adam Daily, who got 29.4% of the vote.

A two-way standout at Alma, Daily rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in his senior season in 1997 while registering 105 tackles on defense along with three sacks and six fumble recoveries.

Daily went on to play fullback at Arkansas, and was on the roster of the 1999 squad which defeated defending national champion Tennessee along with beating Texas in the Cotton Bowl. He also played in the 2000 season and caught a receiving touchdown.

A pair of other former Razorbacks, Clarke Moore and Jerry Reith, finished third and fourth with 13.2 and 8.8% of the votes, respectively.

Moore was a three-sport standout at Van Buren, playing football, basketball and baseball. Ultimately, he decided to concentrate on football and was able to go to Arkansas, where he played linebacker.

Reith, an offensive lineman, played on Southside's 1997 state championship team. He then walked on at Arkansas and eventually became a starter, playing in the 2002 SEC Championship Game and was the starting left guard in the Hogs' epic seven-overtime win at Kentucky in 2003.

Franklin, a former baseball standout at Spiro who won his poll with 37.5% of the vote, helped lead the Bulldogs to the state title in 1991, and earned All-State honors. Then, he went to Seminole (Okla.) State as a pitcher and went 20-0 in two seasons there.

He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners, and made his big-league debut with that club in 1999. The following year, Franklin played on the gold-medal winning United States baseball squad in the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia.

In 2001, he was on the Mariner squad which finished with 116 regular-season wins, an MLB record.

Franklin later pitched for Philadelphia, Cincinnati and St. Louis, where he became an All-Star in 2009. That same season, he recorded 38 saves.

In 2011, Franklin retired with 62 career wins and 84 career saves.

Finishing second behind Franklin was former Northside standout Ike Jackson, who got 29.7% of the votes.

Jackson was a four-sport standout for the Grizzlies. He helped lead Northside to the 1980 state title in football and eventually signed to play quarterback at Oklahoma State.

In three seasons, Jackson played for the Cowboys. His best season was in 1982, as he started several games and threw for 1,254 yards and seven touchdowns. Jackson then finished his college career at Cameron (Okla.).

Finishing third in the poll was former Greenwood multi-sport standout Daniel Stegall with 25%, while former Fort Smith High standout Bill Vines got fourth with 7.8%.

As a quarterback, Stegall helped give legendary Greenwood coach Rick Jones his first state title in 2005. Then in the spring of 2006, Stegall helped deliver a state baseball title for the Bulldogs, hitting a grand slam to clinch the championship win.

Vines was one of the area's top athletes in the 1950s. He was an All-State football and basketball selection and played baseball as well. In later years, Vines served as Fort Smith's mayor from 1982-91.

Mann won his poll in a tight race with former Charleston football standout Ty Storey, getting 44.4% of the votes to Storey's 39.1%.

From 1992-94, Mann was a standout basketball player for Van Buren, and was an All-Area selection his senior season in 1994, averaging 19.6 points after averaging 20.4 points as a junior.

Also in his senior season, Mann scored 46 points in a conference game against Russellville, which was the record for most points scored in what was then the 4A-West, and also had a 37-point performance against Bentonville.

He signed with Arkansas Tech and was a part of the Wonder Boys' 1994-95 squad which reached the NAIA Final Four. But shortly after that season, Mann was in a car accident which resulted in serious injuries in his left arm.

After missing the 1995-96 season to rehab his arm, Mann signed with Des Moines Area Community College in Boone, Iowa. In his first season, he averaged 15.3 points and 9.2 assists and made NJCAA All-Region.

Mann decided to quit playing during the next season at DMACC. He eventually went into coaching and is now Alma's girls basketball coach.

Storey was one of the country's top quarterbacks when he played at Charleston. He led the Tigers to back-to-back undefeated seasons and 3A state titles in 2013-14, finishing his career with 12,856 yards and 154 touchdowns.

Following high school, Storey signed with Arkansas. As a junior in 2018, Storey started nine games in 2018, throwing for 1,584 yards and 11 TDs.

Following the season, Storey decided to transfer to Western Kentucky. There, in 2019, he threw for 2,567 yards and 14 TDs, helping lead the Hilltoppers to a First Responders Bowl win. He also threw for 213 yards and a TD and rushed for two TDs in a win at Arkansas.

Finishing third in the poll was former Northside basketball standout Almer Lee, who got 10.8% of the vote. Ex-Southside track standout Neil Braddy was fourth with 5.7%.

Lee was the first African-American to letter in basketball at Arkansas before injuries ended his career. He played for the Razorbacks from 1970-72 and led the program in scoring as a sophomore (17 points a game) and as a junior (19.2). Lee was also a star at Northside, earning all-state honors twice and leading his team to a state championship.

As a senior at Southside, Braddy helped lead the school's track to the first of three straight state titles. He then had an outstanding career at Arkansas, becoming a 13-time All-American and was part of the Razorbacks' 1,600-meter relay squad that won back-to-back national titles in 2012 and again in 2013.

The winners and runners-up from each poll will advance to the 64-person second round, which will take place soon.

In the meantime, the opening round of the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area is near its conclusion. Polls can continue to be found on the Times Record's Twitter page.