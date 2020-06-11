Chris Vaughn picked up his first win of the season at Crawford County Speedway on May 27 in the Pure Stock class.

Vaughn won the Pure Stock feature race after he placed 21st back on May 20. Rick Edgerton, who was third last week, placed second as three new drivers rounded out the Top 5.

Andy Good picked up third followed by Chris Tuck and Blake Burrows.

Sponsored by Eddie's Towing, CCS is hosting a $750 to win ($50 to start) the B Modified class on Saturday, June 13. The dirt track north of Van Buren is also hosting point racing in five classes: A mod, B mod, Grand National, Pure Stock, and Mini Stock. There will be no FWD racing this Saturday night.

Admission is $10 for adults, children 12 and under are free with a paid adult, $8 for senior citizens and military with proper ID are always admitted free.

B Modified

Zane Hunter defeated a new group of drivers to win his first feature race of the season after placing second last week. The B Modified class had 18 drivers last week but had nine new racers as Hunter finished ahead of 13 other drivers in Week 2.

A new group claimed the rest of the Top 5 with Robert Leamons placing second followed by Andy Hooten, Stefan Palmer, and James Romine.

Mini Stock

Scott Boyster returned to CCS to pick up his first win of the 2020 season. Travis Boyster was second for the second week in a row.

Jack Bieker placed sixth last week and was third behind the Boysters.

Stan Lewis and Edward Boyster both made their 2020 debut to place fourth and fifth respectively.

Grand National

Danny Southerland nabbed his his second win in as many weeks. Kyle Hamby was second in his 2020 debut and Thurman Blanton was third after finishing seventh last week.

Duane Rose also moved up as he took fourth. He had placed eighth in the season opener. Stan Anderson dropped from fourth to fifth.

A Modified

Dylan Coughran was fifth last week but picked up the win in Week 2. James Drummond, who was seventh last week, was second. Paul Kramer moved up one spot to fourth. Noah made his 2020 debut in fifth.

Crawford County Speedway

Racing Results, May 27

Pure Stock — 1, Chris Vaughn; 2, Rick Edgerton; 3, Jessie Garner; 4, Andy Good; 5, Chris Tock; 6, Blake Burrows; 7, Daniel Willis; 8, Ryan Williams; 9, Floyd Bias; 10, William Hood; 11, Shawn Haines; 12, Robert Wiley; 13, Teddy Wallace; 14, Mark Dixon; 15, Dylan Murray; 16, Rusty Collins; 17, Michael Hobson; 18, James Watkins; 19, Colby Perkins; 20, Wilson Hale; 21, Jimmy Burger; 22, Tyler Garner.

B Modified — 1, Zane Hunter; 2, Robert Leamons; 3, Andy Hooten; 4, Stefan Palmer; 5, James Romine; 6, Ethan Hunter; 7, Kevin Langston; 8, Johnny Gregory; 9, Jessie Leamons; 10, Shay Hardin; 11, Brandon Bondo; 12, Jared Ricketts; 13, JP Gregory; 14, Jeremy Lacoe.

Mini Stock — 1, Scott Boyster; 2, Travis Boyster; 3, Jack Bieker; 4, Stan Lewis; 5, Edward Boyster; 6, Dean Hughes; 7, Jenny Reynolds; 8, Jeremy Boyster; 9, Debra Johnson; 10, Duncan Jones; 11, Brett Webb; 12, Erwin Davis; 13, James Boyster; 14, Teddy Parker.

Grand National — 1, Danny Southerland; 2, Kyle Hamby; 3, Thurman Blanton; 4, Duane Rose; 5, Stan Anderson; 6, Scott Ward; 7, Cody Collingsworth; 8, Tim Witcher.

A Modified — 1, Dylan Coughran; 2, James Drummond; 3, Paul Kramer; 4, John Montgomery; 5, Noah Newell; 6, Travis Jewell; 7, Jason Foster.