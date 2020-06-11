The Fort Smith Sportsman held off a Three Rivers rally in the fourth inning to win their second game of the season 7-3 at Forsgren Field on June 3 at Forsgren Field.

Nick Phelps (Greenwood) was 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead Fort Smith.

The Sportsman will have two games on Saturday for the 2020 Katzer Round Robin tournament in Fort Smith. The team will face Three Rivers again on Saturday at 2 p.m. and takes on Bryant at 7 p.m. Both games will be played at Hunts Park.

The Sportsman led 7-0 when Three Rivers collected three runs at the top of the fourth. Three Rivers collected its runs in a variety of ways by reaching home on an error and wild pitch with no outs. The third run crossed home plate as the batter was thrown out at first.

Fort Smith jumped ahead 2-0 at the top of the first with a two-run double by Phleps to score Breck Burris (Southside) and Van Buren’s Dakota Peters. In the next inning, the Sportsman scored their five remaining runs, and Phelps had another two-run double with one out.

The Sportsman added two more runs on errors and began the inning with Gabe Fennell (Booneville) being walked in for a score.

Peters also went 2 for 3 with an RBI as Fort Smith finished with seven hits.

Three Rivers pitchers gave up eight walks but had 13 strikeouts.

Carter Bourg (Bentonville West) earned the win for his two innings of work as he gave up just two hits. Grant Shankle (Van Buren) came in relief in the fourth and threw for 2 1/3 innings and finished with three strikeouts and a hit.

Forsgren 9, Three Rivers 2

Alma’s Logan Taylor earned the win on Tuesday after he threw for two innings. Taylor didn’t give up any hits or walks.

Forsgren had three other pitchers for the game and scattered two hits and two runs over the next five innings.

Fort Smith collected five hits with nine walks and Three Rivers committed five errors to give Forsgren (1-1) its first win of the season.

Forsgren is also playing in the Katzer tournament with a 2 p.m. game against Bartlesville at Forsgren Field and will close out Saturday with a game against Texarkana at 7 p.m.

Five different batters collected the hits for Fort Smith including Taylor (Alma), Jaxson Dorsey (Poteau), Ty Goff (Booneville), Luke Hughes (Van Buren), and Eli Reichert (Southside).