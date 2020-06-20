Forsgren pitcher Logan Taylor fired a two-hit shutout as the AA American Legion squad won their first game in a tournament at Warner, Okla.

Taylor’s shutout helped give Forsgren a 7-0 win against the Black Sox on Thursday at Connors State College.

The left-hander threw a total of 98 pitches, 58 going for strikes. He walked three in addition to giving up the two hits and registered eight strikeouts.

Forsgren (6-6), which has now won four of its past five games, scored four runs in the second and added two more in the third.

Eduardo Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Haden Roark was 2-for-4 as well.

Sportsman split pair

Fort Smith Sportsman also took part in the Warner (Okla.) tournament on Thursday, splitting a pair of games.

Sportsman dropped its opening game, 4-1, to Three Rivers (Okla.) before bouncing back with a 6-2 win against the Dallas Tigers.

Against Three Rivers, Sportsman gave up three runs in the top of the first and was never able to come back.

Breck Burris was 2-for-3 and drove in his team’s lone run.

Then against the Dallas Tigers, Sportsman (9-4) got two runs in the first, starting with a Colton Sagely RBI double. Sportsman then added three more runs, capped by a two-run double from Dakota Peters, for a 5-0 advantage.

Nick Phelps and Bryce Waters combined on a four-hitter.

Peters got the win by going the first 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits. He also struck out nine.

Waters finished up by pitching the final 1 1/3 innings. He didn’t allow a hit and had one strikeout.