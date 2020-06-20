On the surface, it may have been a different experience with this year's Best of River Valley Preps awards presentation, held Thursday.

Yet, the thrill several athletes and coaches from the area got from hearing their names called out for various awards remained the same.

Instead of a traditional banquet, the fourth annual Best of Preps was an online video presentation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several of the top athletes and coaches from the world of sports, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and recent Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, NBA superstar Stephen Curry, Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps and Grand Slam tennis champion Venus Williams, took part in Thursday's presentation, announcing the winners.

Mahomes announced the recipients of the overall Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

Northside basketball standout Jaylin Williams was named the Male Athlete of the Year. Earlier in the program, he was selected as the Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year.

A University of Arkansas signee, Williams led the Grizzlies in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 18.7 points and 12.2 rebounds per game in helping Northside reach the 6A semifinals.

"I'm thankful to be named the Male Athlete of the Year," Williams said. "There are a lot of great athletes, so this is a tough award to get but I'm thankful."

The Female Athlete of the Year went to Lavaca senior Jessie Flanagan, who also received the Girls Bowling Athlete of the Year honor.

Flanagan repeated her 1A/2A state bowling championship in February as she rolled a three-game total of 640, winning the event by 64 pins, and she also received All-State honors as a setter in volleyball in helping the Lady Golden Arrows reach the 2A semifinals.

"It feels amazing," Flanagan said. "Overall, realizing that my hard work has been recognized feels good and I'm honored.

"Most importantly, I want to thank all of my coaches, teachers and peers that have helped contribute in any way of molding me into who I am. Thank you for pushing me when I wanted to give up."

Bridget Freeman, who in just four seasons built the Hackett volleyball program into state champions, was selected as The Diamond Center Coach of the Year.

This past fall, Freeman's Lady Hornets finished 29-2 and claimed the 2A championship in just their fourth season of volleyball.

"I was truly surprised by the award," Freeman said. "It is a wonderful honor and something that I'm very happy to see bring more recognition to my girls and the hard work they have put into the volleyball program."

Freeman added it was just as big a thrill to have her name be announced for the award by New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who has won six Super Bowl championships.

"I was kind of sad at first that we couldn't have the banquet in person, but it was neat watching it at home, too, and having my players sending me messages," Freeman said.

Belichick also announced the recipients of the Taco Bell Team of the Year award, which went to the Poteau Pirates football team.

Poteau finished the 2019 season with a 13-1 record, capped by the first state title in school history, when the Pirates defeated Weatherford, 9-7, for the 4A championship in December.

"I never dreamed I would hear Belichick say, 'Poteau Pirates,'" Poteau coach Greg Werner said. "It was a big thrill.

"(I truly enjoyed) the opportunity to be around a completely unselfish bunch of kids who truly loved each other. (I also liked) the way this group got better and better every week."

Other award winners included:

Girls Basketball — Jersey Wolfenbarger, Northside.

Boys Bowling — Omar Franco, Van Buren.

Girls Cross Country — Macie Cash, Greenwood.

Boys Cross Country — Braeden Hindley, Northside.

Football — Jace Presley, Greenwood.

Girls Golf — Ella Austin, Greenwood.

Boys Golf — Caden Cook, Scranton.

Girls Swimming — Chloe Weathers, Clarksville.

Boys Swimming — Ethan Spillers, Subiaco Academy.

Girls Tennis — Olivia Gaston, Greenwood.

Boys Tennis — Eli Butler and Jonathan Mitchell, Greenwood.

Volleyball — Camryn Presley, Greenwood.

Girls Wrestling — Addison Loney, Van Buren.

Boys Wrestling — R.J. Riley, Van Buren.

Arvest Community Excellence Award — Hailey Rakhshani, Van Buren girls tennis player.

More in-depth stories on the award winners can be found in the special Best of River Valley Preps keepsake edition, which can be found in Sunday's edition of the Times Record.