Former Pocola basketball standout Tari Cummings is the latest to advance in the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area tournament.

Cummings finished in a tie with her second-round opponent, former Southside quarterback Daniel Lunney, in the poll on the Times Record's Facebook page. But Cummings won the Twitter poll, enabling her to move on into the third round.

On the Facebook poll, both Cummings and Lunney generated 50% of the votes. But on the poll on the Times Record's Twitter page, Cummings finished with 62.5% of the vote while Lunney got 37.5%.

So Cummings, who was seeded No. 18 entering the second round of voting, will move on into the 32-person third round.

She will be facing another former basketball standout, ex-Ozark and University of Arkansas player Sarah Pfeifer, the No. 15 seed.

Cummings was a standout player at Pocola. That included the 1995 season, when she scored 30 points as the Lady Indians won the 2A title in what turned out be the final 6-on-6 game played in the state of Oklahoma.

She went on to have a stellar two-year career at Westark (now UAFS). In 1998, Cummings helped the Lady Lions to a seventh-place finish at the NJCAA national tournament; then in 1999, she earned All-American honors by averaging 23.3 points and 9.2 rebounds a game.

Cummings then transferred to Oklahoma State. As a senior in 2002, she earned All-Big 12 honors by averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 boards per game for the Cowgirls.

After a long career as an assistant coach which included stops at UAFS, Arkansas and Tulsa, Cummings returned to UAFS as the Lady Lions’ coach, where she just completed her second season.

In his junior season at Southside in 1997, Lunney threw for 3,555 yards and 37 touchdowns as the then-Rebels went from a 1-9 record the season before to a state title with a 38-10 win against Cabot.

Lunney, the son of former Southside coach Barry Lunney Sr., finished his Southside career with 7,777 career passing yards and 79 touchdowns.

Daniel Lunney's older brother, Barry Lunney Jr., will be involved in a future second-round poll. The former Southside and Arkansas football and baseball standout, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, will face No. 62 seed Bryant Burns of Ozark.

Future second-round match-ups include: No. 30 seed Olivia Hanson, the former Northside and UAFS basketball player, against No. 35 seed Craig Gentry, the former Fort Smith Christian baseball player who went on to play in the big leagues; Another former FSC athlete, No. 54 seed Gus Malzahn, against ex-Spiro and MLB All-Star Ryan Franklin, the No. 11 seed; and No. 6 seed Martine Bercher, the former St. Anne's and Arkansas All-American football player, against No. 59 seed Victoria Taylor, the former Greenwood softball standout.

More polls to determine the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area can be found on both the Times Record's Facebook and Twitter pages.