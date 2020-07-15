On Fort Smith Sportsman's roster, there are players from large high schools like Southside, Greenwood and Van Buren.

Then there is Jett Carver, a pitcher/outfielder who played at Leflore, a Class B school in rural LeFlore County, Oklahoma.

Carver, however, has proved to his Sportsman teammates it's not the size of the school, it's the talent and ability to blend in with your teammates which matters the most.

Plus, Carver already knew a few of the other guys on the team.

"It doesn't feel any different really because I knew quite a few of the guys on Sportsman by just playing ball with them every summer," Carver said.

Sportsman coach Trey Prieur is of a similar belief as Carver that school size doesn't matter, especially on a team like Sportsman.

"That's kind of one of the beauties of this Sportsman team is getting guys from all over, getting guys from Leflore, getting guys like Caleb Robberson from County Line," Prieur said. "We're bringing those guys in with guys from Southside and Van Buren and all that; it's fun to see all those guys come together and bring that talent together.

"We don't get hung up on what high school did you play for, it's all about the kid and Jett's just a good ballplayer and comes from a good family. ... I'm very excited that he was able to play with us this summer."

After a slow start at the plate, Carver is starting to heat up, currently batting .259 with a home run and 10 RBIs.

In his last three games, he has gone 4-for-9, including that home run during a 16-3 win against a team called Elite in last weekend's Rusty Fulps Memorial Classic in Warner, Okla. Carver also had four RBIs.

"It was my fourth at-bat of the game and we was up 15-2 with two outs, so why not try to hit a bomb and I got lucky enough that the pitcher threw it right where I wanted it and sent it over the left-field fence," Carver said.

Carver has also proved his worth as an effective left-handed starting pitcher. He is 3-0 with a 1.48 earned-run average, striking out 18 batters in nearly 24 innings.

Also at last weekend's tournament, Carver pitched six strong innings to help Sportsman claim another win, defeating Sandlot Glad, 8-2, on Sunday. He gave up one unearned run on three hits, striking out three.

"Honestly, my breaking pitches was not there that game so I was just having to locate my fastball and every now and then throw a curve ball or a slider just to keep them off balance," Carver said. "But by far my, fastball was my go-to pitch that game."

What made the weekend even more special is that the games were played on the campus of Connors State College, where Carver has signed to play baseball starting in the fall.

"I knew he was going to be able to help us on the mound, and I was just curious to see how he could help us offensively as well," Prieur said. "If there is one thing you worry about kids from a smaller school, it's seeing some better pitching. I know he's used to it during the summer, but that was a big thing, how much was he going to help us.

"We know, honestly being an effective lefty, he's going to help us on the mound, but defensively, we knew he could help us in the outfield and offensively, we knew he was going to have a chance and he's starting to swing it again for us."

Carver also pitched and primarily played center field in high school. When it comes to which he prefers, hitting or pitching, it comes as a fairly difficult question to answer.

"It's about the same, pitching and hitting, I love to do both of them," Carver said.

"Being a pitcher helps so much while I'm batting because in my head, I'm like what would I throw in this situation and where would I throw it. That helped me a lot in high school."

On the other hand, Carver believes he is truly in his element when he's out there on the mound.

"I feel like I keep the pace of the game where I want it when I'm on the mound," he said.

Before joining Sportsman this summer, Carver previously played summer ball with his high school team. He also played for Team Oklahoma Blue in the prestigious Sunbelt Classic, an Oklahoma-based national showcase tournament held each summer.

Now, before he goes off to college, Carver is determined to help give Sportsman a state title, with the AAA American Legion State Tournament coming up next week.

"Just like any other team, I mean you gotta score to win and that will be a huge key to winning and us pitchers just go give it all we got and we'll go from there," Carver said. "That's all we can do."

And even if Carver didn't attend a larger school like most of his Sportsman teammates, he has just as big a love of baseball as anyone else.

"I mean honestly, what is there not to love about baseball; it is the greatest sport ever in my opinion," Carver said.

Sportsman (19-7) has added a couple of games this week in order to not have a lengthy layoff before state.

They will play their AA Legion team, Forsgren, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hunts Park before traveling to Russellville for a game Friday starting at 7 p.m.