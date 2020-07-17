ALMA A chance to come back home was what Kim Weaver needed to resume her career as a volleyball coach.

Then, she received an opportunity to lead a program once again, this time at the high school level.

Weaver, a former Southside and UAFS player who has extensive college coaching experience, decided to accept the open position as Alma's volleyball coach. She is now seeking to revive the Lady Airedales' recent fortunes, taking over a team that won just five matches each of the past two seasons.

"I want to help develop a champion lifestyle for our student athletes," Weaver said. "This will allow them to win on the court for us, and then to win in life many years after they graduate from our program.

"My personal mission is to honor the struggle, seek to serve and to bring the joy. That mission very much affects my professional mission as a coach. I want our student athletes to graduate with a love for the game, a coachable spirit and with the ability to overcome adversity by rising up again and again."

Resiliency has been a mantra for Weaver, and it's been appropriate as the Lady Airedales have been in the midst of conducting summer workouts having to adhere to the new guidelines brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

"For sure, we want to ultimately hang some banners," Weaver said. "But I think our number one priority is for us to develop resilient student-athletes who understand how to attack a challenge, and so when they step into their next chapter, they're ready to attack whatever challenges come their way, building relationships, understanding the importance of team and be accountable to other people."

She's also seen the volleyball landscape in the River Valley drastically shift since Weaver was part of two state championship teams and a state runner-up nearly 20 years ago as a player at Southside, long considered the most dominant program in the area.

Other local teams such as Greenwood, Paris and Hackett have won state titles and teams like Van Buren, Northside and Charleston have enjoyed recent success.

Why not Alma?

That's Weaver's goal, to bring the Lady Airedales into the conversation locally among elite volleyball programs.

"On a volleyball-specific standpoint, we want to establish ourselves as one of the top programs in the state of Arkansas," Weaver said. "So we want to start in the 5A-West and then kind of put our footprints on the volleyball scale as a whole in the state of Arkansas."

Weaver's vision hasn't gone unnoticed by her new players.

"She has a very confident outlook," senior outside hitter Lydia Swarnes said. "Especially now with all the adaptations we've had to make due to (the pandemic), and she's also very motivating.

"She's helped set a great foundation for the program as a whole and the future of the program. ... And she also builds confidence and she puts an importance on confidence that we have in ourselves as players on and off the court."

Despite the different workouts and the uncertainty as to whether the season will go on as scheduled, Weaver remarked her new players have been able to buy in to her system.

"They've been great," Weaver said. "They've been eager to learn, they've been open to making some adjustments to maybe how they've done things in the past, trying new skills.

"Every day, our kids are showing up early to get in the gym, they want to improve, they get extra reps."

Following her playing career, which included Southside, UAFS and Arkansas-Little Rock, Weaver quickly ascended into the head coaching ranks.

In 2007, she took over the program at Midland Junior College in Texas, and stayed there for four years. Then she became coach for two years at a private high school in the Fort Worth area before returning to the college ranks, leading NAIA school Texas Wesleyan for several seasons.

But after Weaver gave birth to her second child (a son, Wyatt, who is now 3 years old), she took a break from coaching to spend more time with her family (Weaver and her husband, Blake, also have a 6-year-old daughter, Harper).

Then prior to the 2019 volleyball season, Kim Weaver got a call from one of her former college coaches, Jane Sargent at UAFS, who offered Weaver the chance to get back into coaching as an assistant.

Weaver took Sargent up on that offer and assisted Sargent with the Lady Lions last season.

"I really didn't know what my next step was going to be," Weaver said. "And then I had the opportunity to move back to Fort Smith and work under Coach Sargent. ... I've played in her program and she's been a mentor of mine all through my coaching career, so I couldn't resist that opportunity.

"And it got our family to Fort Smith, which is a dream."

That brought another call, this coming from Alma’s administration.

Weaver accepted the offer to return to the high school ranks. She was officially introduced in December, the same day Alma introduced its new football coach, Rusty Bush.

"From the first day that we met (Weaver), we could tell she was going to be amazing for this program," Alma senior setter Bella Nutt said.

"I've loved her coaching me; she's a very good coach, she pushes you very hard and she also teaches you like to be optimstic, she teaches you to be resilient, to work hard. ... It's just been really great having her as a coach."

Although she has spent more time coaching in college than at high school, Weaver remarked there is something she learned coaching college volleyball she's been able to carry over now at Alma.

"I think my experience on the college level kind of opened my eyes to maybe areas where high school students need to develop more, to be prepared for the next level and maybe in the skill areas that aren't trained enough at the younger levels," Weaver said. "So that's kind of helped direct some of the ways I've been focusing our instruction at the beginning of our time together.

"I think it has given me an opportunity, not just because of coaching at that level, but being available with camps and clinics and being involved in the volleyball community as a whole, I've been able to work with kids of all ages."

To rebuild Alma, Weaver is also relying on the knowledge and expertise she learned from two of the premier coaches around in both Sargent and former Southside coach Steve Haaser, who is now retired.

"I definitely learned from both coaches the importance of high standards and placing a big emphasis on building relationships with your student-athletes," Weaver said.

"The game of volleyball has changed so much, but what hasn't changed is that they continue to win, and that consistency has happened because of their willingness to learn. I think that's something that I really value from both Coach Sargent and Coach Haaser is as the game changed, they changed."

Weaver believes the Lady Airedales can compete right away, especially with 11 seniors on the roster. One of those seniors is Lillie Warnock, a standout hitter on the front row.

"Lillie Warnock is special," Weaver said. "She can fly, she has an arm speed and we're really working on just channeling that, too; that athleticism and getting her the ball when we can, she's going to be super fun to watch.

"Sidney Hatley (another senior hitter) is going to continue to make a difference, and we also have Lydia coming in. Rebekah McIntosh (a junior) is looking great in the gym and then our setting, with Bella being a senior, you can't teach experience, that just happens and she's been in the gauntlet. ... Lettie Crabtree and Shelbi Hesson (both seniors) will both make us very strong defensively this year."

Weaver remains optimistic there will be a volleyball season. Regardless of whether there is volleyball or not, she is excited about the future of Alma volleyball.

"I think what's unique about our program is I get to interact with seventh graders, eighth graders and ninth graders every day," Weaver said. "And so I know them; I know what our future looks like not just theoretically but I really know how promising things are."