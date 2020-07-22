Coaches in the 3A-4 and 2A-4 have collectively picked the south Logan County schools to win their respective conference titles in 2020, according to Hooten’s Arkansas Football.

Picked second to the Bearcats in the 3A-4 is Atkins. Picked second to Magazine in the 2A-4 is Mountainburg.

Magazine linebacker Kobe Faughn was also named to the publication’s "Super Team."

Booneville linebacker Ethan Wooldridge was listed among the unhearlded stars in 3A as were Magazine quarterback Tatum Scott and linemen William King and Cameron Raggio.

Both Booneville and Magazine are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Aug. 28 with Booneville hosting Dardanelle and Magazine hosting Mansfield.

The cover story for the 28th annual Hooten’s Arkansas Football bookazine goes in-depth with 58-year old Sam Pittman, documenting his rise from nomadic college assistant to SEC head coach. In the extensive high school section, conference coaches voted Booneville to finish first in the 4-3A.

The book retails for $16.99 and is on sale locally at Littlefield Express and Walmart.

The 416-page book, which takes six months to compile, offers the most comprehensive preseason football coverage in Arkansas. Hooten’s picks the rebuilding Razorbacks to finish seventh in the SEC West.

In addition to providing extensive coverage of every high school team in the state, the book offers an in-depth preview on the Razorbacks and coverage on each Southeastern Conference school. Arkansas State and every state college are ranked as well as all 130 Division I college teams in America.

The national award-winning Hooten’s Arkansas Football features coaches’ polls for each high school conference, statewide rankings for every team, super teams for each classification, the state’s Top 50 recruits, a national college poll and complete high school schedules.

Alabama is tabbed to win the SEC West, followed by LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas. Georgia is picked to win the SEC Eastern Division, followed by Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Arkansas State is ranked third in the Sun Belt and 87th nationally. Appalachian State is picked to win the Sun Belt, followed by Louisiana-Fafayette.

Clemson is Hooten’s preseason No. 1 team, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Penn State.

Ouachita Baptist is picked to win the Great American Conference, followed by Harding, Henderson, Southern Arkansas, UAM and Arkansas Tech.

Hooten’s high school favorites to win it all in 2020 are Bryant in Class 7A, Benton in Class 6A, Pulaski Academy in Class 5A, Joe T. Robinson in Class 4A, Harding Academy in Class 3A and Fordyce in Class 2A.

The book is published annually by Hooten Publishing, Inc., of Benton.