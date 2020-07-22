It took a while for Evan Neihouse and his Forsgren American Legion teammates to get going.

Following a 3-6 start, Forsgren has now won 13 of its past 18 games. That included a wild 5-4 win in nine innings against Van Buren High School on Monday night.

Neihouse, a left-handed pitcher and outfielder, remarked that one reason the team started off slow was the layoff the players had since their respective high school seasons got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I believe so (the pandemic was a reason for the team's slow start); right at the start of the year, we were just knocking off some rust and getting going and we finally started clicking. ... The wheels are moving now," Neihouse, in his first season with Forsgren, said.

"We just kind of clicked together. The coaching has been great."

It also took a while for Neihouse who graduated from Northside last week himself to get into gear.

He came into Monday's game with an earned-run average of 5.88 despite sporting a 3-0 record.

However, in the team's previous 10 games, Neihouse didn't allow a single earned run and gave up just six hits in 13 innings. Neihouse also struck out 15 batters and won two of his games in that span.

"I think it was just getting back in that momentum of getting on the mound and dominating like I did in the one game at Northside (his senior season before it was canceled)," Neihouse said.

"I don't throw very hard, but my lefty movement is pretty dominant on the fastball."

On March 7, Neihouse tossed six shutout innings and allowed just two hits as Northside posted a 2-1 win against Atlanta, Texas.

Being a lefty is another advantage Neihouse gained while gradually getting himself back into baseball shape after the layoff.

"It's great; you get an upper hand on a lot of guys because lefties don't come and go as you see them on the mound as much as righties, and the arm slot is very different," he said.

Just like his work on the mound, Neihouse has found recent success at the plate as well.

Entering this week, he was batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .436. But in Forsgren's previous 10 games, Neihouse has batted a sizzling .474 to go along with a .565 on-base percentage.

"My bat is finally coming alive again and I went 3-for-4 last week in a couple of games and I've had some great (at-bats), doing the job, (making) productive outs," Neihouse said.

"I've been in a long, long slump and I've finally come out at the right time I believe, right in time for state coming around."

As Neihouse alluded to, Forsgren will start play at the AA state tournament Wednesday.

When talking about Neihouse, Forsgren coach Shea Hamilton couldn't contain his enthusiasm over what Neihouse can bring to the table at state judging by his recent pitching and hitting success.

"He has really come along nicely the last half of the year and we will definitely need him if we are going to play late into the state tournament," Hamilton said. "The key for him is to get ahead of the batters. When he does that, he has such good movement on his pitches it allows him to get a lot of swings and misses, plus a lot of soft contact missed hits.

"He has also been very aggressive in the strike zone when he's hitting and his success rate at the plate has really skyrocketed."

It's also very possible that state could be Neihouse's last hurrah with baseball.

At the moment, he has received no offers to play college baseball and is planning to study to become an electrician.

So Neihouse does express gratitude over the opportunity to just get to play baseball, especially after he had his high school senior season taken away from him.

"I'll just take the memories with me and just always look back on the teams I played for and my years of baseball and take the memories with me," he said.

"(I'll take away) leadership skills, the ability to never give up and just keep rolling with the punches."

Forsgren (16-10-1) will face Mountain Home at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Hunts Park to open the AA state tourney. The winner will play Friday, also at Hunts, against the winner between Siloam Springs and Harrison, which will play at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Forsgren Field.

The losers of the two 3 p.m. Wednesday games will turn right around and play an elimination game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hunts Park.

Neihouse noted one key for Forsgren to have a chance to win state is to have the offense rolling.

"We have a great pitching staff and I think they'll be able to pull us through but we've got to have the bats come alive," he said.