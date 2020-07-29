It was a bad-news, good-news scenario for Fort Smith Sportsman at the AAA state tournament Monday night.

Sportsman suffered their first loss at the state tournament with a 6-5 nine-inning defeat to Russellville.

However, Sportsman was still able to play for the AAA state championship Tuesday night in Sheridan in a winner-take-all game.

Here are five takeaways from Sportsman’s loss on Monday:

1. A good start. Things were great for Sportsman early on as they scored two runs in each of the first two innings to grab an early 4-1 lead. But they didn’t score again until the top of the seventh.

2. Carlisle still strong. After a perfect batting average at state, Kent Carlisle made two outs at the plate Monday. But he still got two hits, including an RBI triple to cap the two-run top of the first. Of his six hits at state, Carlisle has hit two triples and a grand slam home run.

3. Burris’ brilliant batting. Despite the loss Monday, Sportsman’s Breck Burris went 3-for-5, including an RBI single to give his team a 4-1 lead. In the four games at the state tourney so far, Burris was batting .421 (8-of-19). On the season prior to Tuesday’s championship game, Burris was hitting a robust .371.

4. Sending it into extras. Russellville rallied to take a 5-4 lead entering the top of the seventh. But Gabe Fennell and Matt Schilling began the inning with back-to-back singles. Fennell then tagged third on a fly ball out before crossing home plate to tie the score on Colton Sagely’s sacrifice fly.

5. No escape. Sportsman got out of bases-loaded jams in both the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings to keep the score tied at 5-all. But in the last of the ninth, a single and stolen base set up a walk-off RBI hit for Russellville.

Up Next: Sportsman (24-8) played for the AAA state championship with a game held late Tuesday night at Sheridan.