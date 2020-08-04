The Sportsman’s American Legion state championship added to the area’s long and storied baseball history.

Sportsman won the title with a 4-2 win over Russellville last week, marking the program’s 11th state championship and stretching all the way to the first of three straight in 1941.

Only Little Rock, with 22, has more American Legion state titles, but it hasn’t won one since 1983.

Sportsman’s championship, on the other hand, marks the seventh decade for the Ellig-Stoufer Post 31 team to win a title, a feat that no other American Legion program in the state can claim.

"We have some great high school programs and coaches in our area," Sportsman Manager Trey Prieur said. "This week, it’s been very surreal. After the game, we dogpiled, we celebrated, we took pictures and all of that. I sat in the dugout for a minute just to take it all in and look at the kids and see their faces. I started to get my stuff together and grabbed my phone, and I had 32 text messages. It went all the way from friends of mine who were following on Game Changer, to family to coaching buddies to a local pastor. It’s been an outpouring of support because everybody in this area knows about this program."

It’s a history that not only Fort Smith, but the entire area can take great pride.

"The Fort Smith area and region can be proud of this bunch," Prieur said. "We have kids from all over."

Crawford, Sebastian, Franklin and Logan Counties in Arkansas along with LeFlore and Sequoyah Counties in Oklahoma were represented.

Van Buren’s Bryce Waters, Tanner Callahan, Grant Shankle, Dakota Peters and Jackson Hurst, Greenwood’s Nick Phelps, Landon Karnes and Colton Sagely, Southside’s Breck Burris, Matt Schilling, Braiden Partin and Kent Carlisle, Booneville’s Gabe Fennell, Charleston’s Brayden Ross, and County Line’s Caleb Robberson were from Arkansas.

Sallisaw’s Logan Bolin and Leflore’s Jeff Carver were from Oklahoma.

"Those kids are able to establish relationships and friendships with players that normally they wouldn’t get to play with," said Jerry Glidewell, director of the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club. "All of a sudden, they’re playing on the same team and competing against other teams from the state and throughout Oklahoma. That’s very beneficial."

They represented small and large schools, which is another aspect of American Legion baseball.

The smallest schools had a huge impact on the championship game win with Carver, from Class B Leflore, earning the win and Robberson, from County Line, earning the save.

"Our starting pitcher in the championship game was from Leflore, Oklahoma, a Class B school," Prieur said. "Our closer in the championship game was from County Line. Yes, we have kids from the big schools, but we’re also going to take that kid from Booneville, and Charleston and Leflore. They can all help."

Sportsman finished 25-8.

The win was especially gratifying to 14 of the players, who had their high school baseball season cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic right after it started in March.

"It’s a great year to win it for those guys that had so much taken away," Prieur said. "There were several high school teams in the area that were hoping to have a great year and make a run in the state tournament."

The championship was the first for the program since 2004, when the team was still sponsored by Kerwin’s Sporting Goods and the final year for Chuck Holcombe as the Manager. That team lost the tournament opener to Bryant and won six straight games to claim the title, double-dipping Bryant, 5-0, and, 9-6 in 10 innings in the finals.

Holcombe also guided Kerwin’s to the championship in 1991.

Under Squeaky Smith, Kerwin’s won championships in 1954, 1964, 1968, 1970, and 1974.

The year after Holcombe left, Denny Lundquist, another local legend took over and guided Kerwin’s to the championship game.

Prieur not only knew all about the storied history but felt the expectations of taking over the iconic American Legion program. During his nine years as the overseer, Kerwin’s went out of the business which essentially ended its affiliation that started in 1950 with owner John Kerwin and carried on by his grandson, Jerry, and finally Larry and Kay Phillips.

"The key feeling right now is just relief," Prieur said. "Growing up in Fort Smith and knowing the history of the program and what it means to the older guys, I take that very seriously. It’s humbling, but it’s a program win and a team win."

When negotiations were ongoing after Kerwin’s went out of business about the direction the team would go, Prieur was insistent on keeping the blue-and-orange color scheme and a name, Sportsman, that is synonymous with Fort Smith American Legion baseball that is now 70 years in the making.

"When Jerry Glidewell and Bill Kincannon, who’s been an assistant for all these years, and I met when we went away from the Kerwin’s name, we talked about how we have to keep the tradition, we have to keep Sportsman and we have to keep orange and blue," Prieur said. "Those are non-negotiable. This year, we went old-school and went back to the solid blue cap and orange FS. It’s not the orange K like we’re used to, but it’s the old-school cap."

The program has been characterized by scorebooks that had the Kerwin’s logo with the popular saying ‘Kerwin’s and Me’ along with the Kerwin’s Way, a manual of sorts given to the players each year.

"That was a philosophy that Chuck really promoted," Glidewell said. "He wanted professionalism from the players; the way they dressed, the way they conducted themselves on the field and off the field, always playing the game 100 percent, between innings sprinting to the dugout and then sprinting onto the field. There were no lackadaisical efforts. He wouldn’t put up with that. Squeaky was the same way."

The program continues to be based out of the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, which first sponsored an American Legion team in 1928.

Some of the best baseball players in the area have donned the orange and blue, and this year’s championship team certainly added to the long and storied history.