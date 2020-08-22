Southside’s golf teams swept a three-way nine-hole match against Northside and Van Buren Thursday at the Ben Geren Golf Course.

The Southside boys edged Van Buren’s boys, 165-166. For the Mavericks, Landon Gregory shot a 37 while Dalton Smith carded a 38.

Drew Griffiths had a 37 for the Pointers.

Northside’s boys shot a 221. Logan Riley was the top Grizzlies’ golfer with a 48.

In the girls’ match, Southside shot a 179 to 187 for Northside. Haley Cline and Jessica Kantola each shot a 54 for Southside, while Alexis Foster had a 54 as well for the Lady Bears.

Van Buren’s girls shot a 194, with Hayie Girvin the top individual, as she carded a 61.