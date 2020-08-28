First and foremost, T.J. Dyer is Van Buren’s main man on defense this season.

He couldn’t help but smile a little bit, though, when asked about him contributing to the offense, too.

"I love defense," Dyer said. "I’m a defensive guy all the way, but running back is fun, too. Whenever you get to touch the ball, it makes you feel pretty special."

Van Buren opens the season tonight at home against Springdale, which last played in the regular-season finale last year in the Pointers’ final game in the 7A-West before moving to the 6A-West.

Dominic Galvan will log most of the carries for Van Buren’s offense at running back behind veteran quarterback Gary Phillips.

Dyer, though, will add a little extra octane from time to time in the backfield.

"We’re asking him to play some at running back, rotating in there and helping us on the offensive side to some degree there as well," Van Buren head coach Crosby Tuck said. "He’s going to be huge for us."

Dyer’s main contribution will be at linebacker in the middle of Van Buren’s defense. He’s the only returning starter on the front seven.

"T.J. has a tremendous upside," Tuck said. "Last year, we moved him from more of a rush end to middle linebacker. It was a little bit of a transition for him. We just felt like athletically and how physical he was made sense with how he was transitioning in the weight room."

Dyer made the transition to linebacker full-time last year from end, and he definitely grew into the position.

"He started to look a little different," Tuck said. "He started to look like a linebacker."

From a physical standpoint, Dyer took to the position immediately. From a mental aspect, it took until about halfway through the season.

"It was a learning curve for him the first part of the season, but he really came on the second part of the season for us," Tuck said. "He was an unbelievable linebacker for us. He played really good. He’s an anchor for us coming back. We had a lot of turnover on the defensive line and linebacker. That defensive box is going to look a lot different than last year as far as people except as far as T.J. right there are linebacker."

Dyer will have almost free range on the defense, where he had three sacks and 7-1/2 tackles for loss a year ago.

"There is so much of him feeling things out," Tuck said. "What we’re asking our linebackers to do is really to run side to side and find those openings. He’s kind of a free hitter for us. There are times when he has gap responsibility, but we try to keep him free a whole bunch. There’s a lot of feel to that. It’s different from what the other guys are doing. We try to stay pretty gap sound without using him. It’s getting that feel for where to run horizontally but still understanding where to find those windows, to find the openings and correct pursuit angles. That’s totally different from when he was playing that rush end position. Getting that feeling down, I think he was able to do that about the mid-way point. Now that he’s got that down, it’s just a matter of going out there and being a player."

Dyer likes the freedom to roam.

"It’s pretty fun," Dyer said. "I blitz a lot and get to go to the ball. It’s a lot more fun than having an actual assignment."

Dyer is joined by Baylor Shook, who returns on defense but moves from defensive back to outside linebacker. Jaiden Henry is the only returning holdover on defense at corner. So, Dyer’s play on defense will be pivotal for the Pointers.

"We ask him to do a whole lot defensively," Tuck said. "I know with how he finished last year, he’s going to have a great season year coming back and understanding what we’re asking him to do."

Van Buren opens against Springdale, an old opponent from the 7A-West. The Pointers make the move to the 6A-West this season, but they used their final game in the state’s largest classification as a reminder to never let up after losing to Little Rock Catholic in the first round of the playoffs last year. Van Buren led going into the fourth quarter.

"It wasn’t so much motivation as much as just not letting something like that happen again," Dyer said. "After practice every day, he says ‘remember that Catholic feeling.’ We definitely don’t want that happen again."

Dyer also carries the extra weight of being a senior leader for the Pointers.

‘Now that I’m captain, it’s on my shoulders," Dyer said. "I come out every day and try my hardest so the everybody around me sees that it’s okay, to give it your best and all that. I feel like I should set the example since I’m one of the captains."

Time: 7 p.m.

Last year’s records: Springdale, 3-7; Van Buren, 6-5.

Rankings: Neither team is ranked

Last meeting: Van Buren defeated Springdale, 31-12, in 2019