The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs posted a three-set volleyball win Thursday night in Van Buren.

Greenwood won the 5A-West match, 25-12, 25-23, 25-15. It was the Lady Bulldogs’ fifth straight win.

Caylee Ciesla had 10 kills and three blocks, while Hannah Watkins had nine kills and three blocks for the Lady Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0).

Also for Greenwood, Anna Johnson had 18 assists while Maddi Pugh recorded 11 digs. Johnson and Pugh each served two aces as well.

Alma 3, Siloam Springs 2

The Lady Airedales won their third straight match, winning Thursday at Siloam Springs in five.

Alma won 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13.

Lydia Swarnes, who was moved to libero prior to Thursday’s match, ended up with 35 digs. Lillie Warnock finished with 16 kills as well for Alma (3-2, 1-0 5A-West).

Charleston 3, Booneville 1

Charleston posted a four-set volleyball win in a 3A-West match against Booneville Thursday night on the Lady Tigers' home court.

The Lady Tigers prevailed, 25-16, 25-20, 14-25, 26-24.

For Charleston (4-2, 3-2), Gracie Koch had 12 kills and five aces. The Lady Tigers' Julianna Arroyo and Gracie Young added four and three aces, respectively.

For Booneville (2-4, 1-4), Brooklyn Zarlingo finished with seven kills and also recorded 14 assists and 12 digs.

Also for the Ladycats, Kate Spain added five kills and eight assists, while Hayley Lunsford recorded 32 digs.

Paris 3, Hackett 2

In one of the more highly anticipated match-ups in area volleyball, the Lady Eagles outlasted the Lady Hornets Thursday night in Hackett.

The Lady Eagles prevailed in five grueling sets, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 17-15.

Paris (7-1, 6-0 3A-West) finished off the win in the decisive fifth set on Brailey Forst’s kill.

Fayetteville 3, Southside 0

In a big 6A-West match Thursday, Fayetteville defeated Southside in three sets, though all three sets were close.

Fayetteville won 27-25, 27-25, 25-23.

For the Lady Mavs (4-2, 2-1), Avery Fitzgerald had 11 kills, Aleigha Johnson nine kills and Olivia Melton eight kills.

Hannah Hogue added 27 assists, 11 digs and five kills, while Tinsley Freeman and Toree Tiffee recorded 21 and 17 digs, respectively.