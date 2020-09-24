Prior to 2020, rare was the time when a sports event was called off that was not related to weather issues or other extenuating circumstances.

But this year has brought on a whole new set of challenges, thanks in large part to you-know-what.

Nowadays, it seems as if it's a rarity if a day goes by without a game being postponed or outright canceled.

This is part of the new norm that we're living in at this point.

Used to be, whenever I woke up each day, I generally surfed Facebook and Twitter to check for any humorous posts or coaching changes or trades.

But now when I get up, I immediately peruse my social media accounts just to see if there's been any games involving our area teams called off.

It happened once again Wednesday morning.

No sooner did I get on Twitter than I found out Southside's 7A-West football opener at Rogers was called off.

Thankfully later in the day, I received a call from Fort Smith Public Schools athletics director Michael Beaumont that, despite having to quickly scramble in a very narrow two-day window to find an opponent, the Mavericks were able to land a trip to Texarkana instead come Friday.

So at least I still have a planned Southside story to run for Friday’s paper, although it definitely diffuses the angle of the Mavs’ long-awaited return to the 7A-West, not to mention the Mavs won’t be going to the place where first-year Southside coach Kim Dameron spent his senior year in high school.

The day before, on Tuesday, I immediately learned that Greenwood's 6A-West lid-lifter was canceled; only to find out later that day, the Bulldogs rebounded by picking up another non-conference opponent, Bentonville West.

It was just the second time in three weeks the Bulldogs had to scramble on the fly, having replaced Northside two weeks ago with Springdale Har-Ber.

Then the past few days, Southside and Northside's volleyball teams have been among those in scheduling limbo.

The Lady Mavericks had not one but two matches postponed against Springdale Har-Ber, while the Lady Bears' scheduled match Thursday against Little Rock Southwest won't be played.

Heck, on the Sunday before Labor Day, I was at the Badlands in South Dakota when I finally got cell reception and discovered that Northside's football game with Greenwood was canceled.

So driving I-90 that night on the way to stop for the night in Sioux Falls, the wheels were turning in my head as to what games we were going to cover that week.

And so it goes.

Needless to say, it's been a wild last few weeks. And for the unforeseeable future, it's going to remain that way.

The you-know-what has definitely hit home, with several local coaches and athletes already having tested positive. Thankfully, they have all or in the process of making a complete recovery.

I've had countless conversations with players and coaches the past couple of months. Like myself, they too are trying to take things one day at a time.

For the most part I've told them, each day that you are still getting to play, consider yourself grateful. And they really have been.

On my end, I consider it a privilege to still get the chance to go to places like Smith-Robinson Stadium in Greenwood, Costner Stadium in Poteau and Charles B. Dyer Arena in Alma. Maybe in the past, I used to take going to those places and others for granted, but now, I definitely don't.

I'm just happy there's still games to cover and people to watch and interview. Just like it has been before this crazy year even occurred.

At the same time, I've got my fingers crossed that when I wake up today or tomorrow, there's not any more late-breaking scheduling news.

But then again, I’m just taking things day by day. Aren’t we all at this point?