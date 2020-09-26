It was a successful Senior Night for Southside's tennis teams on Thursday.

The Mavericks and Lady Mavericks each swept the main matches against Springdale in the 6A-West regular season finale at Creekmore Tennis Center.

Here are five takeaways from Thursday's performance by Southside:

1. Coming to play

Southside coach Braden Eads remarked he was very pleased with the approach his players took entering Thursday's match.

Especially with the 6A-West conference tournament coming up next week.

"I think everybody came ready to play," Eads said. "It's the last match of the regular season and in theory, you want to be at your best at the end and I think from what I saw overall, I think everybody took care of business and played hard.

"Going into the conference tournament starting next week, I feel like we're in a good position for it and I look forward to seeing what they can do."

2. Kiss' army

One Maverick who enjoyed Senior Night was Daniel Kiss, the No. 2 seeded boys singles player.

Kiss, who had been playing doubles last season before shifting to singles, easily won his match, 6-0, 6-1.

"Performance-wise, I could have done better," Kiss said. "I really shanked a lot of balls, like hit the rim of the racket.

"Serves, I double-faulted quite a bit, but those are things I can improve on during practice this week and prepare for conference and try to make sure I do my best in conference because that's important."

But even though he admitted he could have done better, Kiss did enjoy being among the 11 seniors honored before Thursday's match.

"I'm just happy I had a good day with my family, took some good pictures and it's just a happy day," Kiss said.

Southside's No. 1 boys singles player, sophomore Robinson Wright, also won his match by the same identical score as Kiss, 6-0, 6-1.

3. Slice is nice

Another Southside player who made the transition from doubles to singles for her senior year was Annie Nelligan, the No. 2 girls singles player.

After a shaky start, Nelligan has turned it on of late. She has won seven straight matches after dropping her first one of the season, including a 6-0, 6-1 triumph Thursday.

"(It was) just kind of being more consistent and (Nelligan's opponent) told me that I had a good slice, so I guess my slice was really working (Thursday)," Nelligan said.

"I think my serve's improved a lot. My dad and one of my coaches helped me with that, and I kind of had to go from hitting my bigger and tougher shots to just being more consistent and being the one who lasts longer than the other girl. It's just a different game."

Nelligan was part of a conference doubles championship last year, but the team dropped their first match at state. So Nelligan is hoping to have a better outcome if she is able to advance to state once more.

"I'm really hoping to make it to state and win just one match because I've been to state every year and I would lose in the first or second round every time, so I'm hoping to make it farther this year," Nelligan said.

Southside's No. 1 girls singles player, sophomore Cate Cole, swept her match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.

4. Doubling up

Southside also took care of business in its doubles matches.

On the girls side, the No. 1 team of Ashlyn Roffine and Kate Coleman prevailed, 6-0, 6-1, while No. 2 team Callie Shannon and Lilli Bartsch also won, 6-0, 6-0.

"I really enjoyed closing out the conference season with a win," Roffine said. "A lot of very good teams in our conference, so it is always good to get a win."

Roffine - the only senior among the top girls doubles teams for the Lady Mavs - added she has enjoyed playing with Coleman.

"This is our second year playing together; Kate and I are really close, we always hype each other up and it’s never a dull moment," Roffine said. "We play well together as a team and play off one another."

Southside's No. 1 boys doubles squad of Grayson Conley and Elijah Miller won their match, 6-0, 6-1, while the No. 2 team of Griffin Weindel and James Riche got a 6-4, 6-1 triumph.

5. No letting up

Eads also liked how his players were able to sweep instead of having to go to a third set.

"Sometimes when you're up by a comfortable margin, when you win a first set or anything, it's easy to relax," Eads said. "But I didn't see a lot of that.

"I felt like we took control early on in a lot of the matches and were able to sustain that throughout the rest of the match. So I was proud of that because it's very easy to relax if you get up."

Up Next: Southside will take part in the 6A-West conference tournament, set for Wednesday and next Thursday in Rogers.