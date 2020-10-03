Southside continued its chance to stay in 6A-West title contention as the Lady Mavericks recorded a sweep in Bentonville on Thursday.

The Lady Mavericks got the win, 25-11, 25-19, 27-25.

Southside (8-2, 6-1) remains behind Fayetteville, which is still undefeated in the conference. After the Lady Mavs play a conference match at Springdale Monday, they will return to Chaffin Junior High Tuesday to take on Fayetteville.

In Thursday's win, Southside jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the opening set behind a pair of aces from Tinsley Freeman, and later went up 21-6. Southside also rallied from a 25-24 deficit in the third set.

Avery Fitzgerald finished the match with 14 aces for Southside, while Toree Tiffee and Aleigha Johnson added eight and seven kills, respectively.

Greenwood 3, Russellville 1

After splitting the opening two sets, the Lady Bulldogs got a big win in the third set and went on to the road win Thursday.

Greenwood prevailed 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18.

Three players had double-digit kills for the Lady Bulldogs, as Larkin Luke had 12 while Hannah Watkins and Myia McCoy each had 11. Luke added eight blocks, while Watkins had five and McCoy three.

Also for the Lady Bulldogs (10-1, 7-0 5A-West), Maddi Pugh had 14 digs and Anna Johnson registered 36 assists. Pugh, Jocelyn Sewell and Allison Rose each served two aces as well.

Mansfield 3, OCA 0

The Lady Tigers remained perfect on the season with a three-set sweep against Ozark Christian Academy.

Mansfield prevailed 25-15, 25-8, 25-6.

For the Lady Tigers (13-0, 11-0 2A-West), Brooke Wright had 12 kills and Skylynn Harris 11. Brooklyn Adams and Madelen Jones served seven and six aces, respectively.

Jones added 18 assists while Kiara Thomas had 12 digs for Mansfield, which will be at home Monday to face Charleston.

Booneville 3, Elkins 0

The LadyCats continued their solid play of late in the 3A-West with a three-set sweep, winning 27-25, 25-22, 25-22.

Booneville (7-6, 6-5) was led by Brooklyn Zarlingo, who had nine kills, 14 assists and 16 digs. Brylee Washburn added nine kills, while Joleigh Tate had five.

Kate Spain recorded 13 assists, while Hayley Lunsford had 17 digs for the LadyCats.