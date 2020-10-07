PUEBLO, Colo. Senior Parker Jennings tied for 10th after carding a four-under 212 to pace University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Men's Golf in its season opening Farmers Insurance Samuel Proal Invitational.

The three-round tournament was held at the par-72, 7,243-yard Walking Stick Golf Course.

Jennings and fellow senior Jeremy Bates each shot three-under 69 in the final round, with Jennings collecting four birdies and Bates five.

Jennings tied with three others for 10th, and improved each round. After a one-over 73 in round one, he went under par with scores of 70 and 69 to complete the tournament.

Bates finished tied for 25th with an even-par 216. After an even 72 in round one, Bates recovered from a second-round 75 to match Jennings' 69.

The duo did most of their damage on par-5s, with Jennings shooting seven-under and Bates four-under on those particular holes.

UAFS saved its best round for last, improving on rounds of 295 and 298 with a blistering nine-under 279, which tied for the fifth-best round of the tournament. The Lions placed ninth of 11 teams with a cumulative score of 872 (+8).

Darryl Fulgham produced the only eagle of the event for the Lions, tallying a three on the 545-yard, par-5 15th. Fulgham bested Bates and Jennings with a final round of a four-under 68, adding five birdies to his eagle. Fulgham finished 41st with a 221 (+5).

Senior Jonathan Shelton tied for 44th, just two strokes behind Fulgham, totaling a seven-over 223. Junior Hudson Kindy rounded out the lineup for UAFS, finishing tied for 61st with a 22-over 238.

Next up for the Lions is the Midwestern State Invitational October 12-13 at Wichita Falls Country Club in Wichita Falls, Texas.