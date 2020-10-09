Northside's Kate Files put together a dominating performance to win the 6A-Central girls singles championship.

Files posted a 6-1, 6-1 win against Mount St. Mary player Caroline Lasley to claim the conference title Wednesday in Little Rock.

It was the third conference championship in the career of Files, the Lady Bears' standout senior.

She also will take a perfect record into next week's 6A state tournament, which takes place Monday and Tuesday at the Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock.

Files, the conference tournament's top seed, drew an opening-round bye and opened play with a 6-0, 6-0 quarterfinal win. She then got a 3-2 decision in the semifinals to advance to the finals.

Also joining Files at state is her younger sister, freshman Liz Files, who took third place with a 6-0, 7-5 decision. Liz Files won her opening two matches, 6-0, 6-0 and then 6-2, 6-2, to reach the semifinals.

In girls doubles, the team of Ayden Huckelbury and Cat Hahn will also go to state as they finished in fifth place, winning the fifth-place match, 6-3, 6-1.

On the boys side, the doubles squad of Griffin Huckelbury and Sam Carlisle will move on to state. They finished third at conference, winning their match 6-4, 6-2.

Huckelbury and Carlisle drew a first-round bye before winning their quarterfinal match, 6-2, 6-3.

Northside's boys singles players Trey Rajsombath and Kevin Praphan, both sophomores, will advance to state as well.

In fact, those two squared off in the boys singles fifth-place match, with Rajsombath posting a 6-2, 7-5 decision. Each player won their opening-round match by identical 6-0, 6-1 scores before falling in the quarterfinals.

Northside's boys doubles team of Will Stites and Bryce Hindley, and the girls doubles team of Pacie Passmore and Cate Albertson, each won their respective first-round matches to advance to the quarterfinals. But they were defeated in that round, and were also eliminated in the brackets to determine the fifth and sixth place squads.

Little Rock Central claimed the 6A-Central team title in the boys division, while Mount St. Mary won the girls team title.