On a pivotal week for Southside's volleyball team, senior outside hitter Avery Fitzgerald wanted to make sure she avoided fatigue.

Fitzgerald kept the motor going even after a big night against an undefeated Fayetteville squad.

In three matches all Lady Maverick wins Fitzgerald reached double figures in kills, including 21 as Southside handed 6A-West rival Fayetteville its first loss of the season. She also had 10 digs both in the win against Fayetteville and in a win against crosstown rival Northside on Friday.

"I think I definitely had a really good week," Fitzgerald, named the Times Record's Athlete of the Week, said. "I think the biggest part of that week was just not getting tired, but also focusing in when I did get tired and just pushing through.

"We've been training for long weeks like that for a while now, so it's really paid off."

Fitzgerald also had 12 kills and served seven aces in Thursday's 6A-West sweep against Rogers Heritage. She served six aces in the win against Northside as well.

"I think my defense and my serve-receive were very good," Fitzgerald said. "We've also been working on that a lot, so I feel like all that work has been put into good use."

The Lady Mavericks (11-2, 8-1) have now won seven straight matches after Friday's decision.

"I think we have definitely become like one unit instead of six individuals," Fitzgerald said. "We've been working hard really on coming together as a team and knowing that we need to come together if we want to win these games.

"So definitely coming together as a team has really been one of our main things."

While Fitzgerald is complemented by experienced seniors like setter Hannah Hogue and middle blocker Aleigha Johnson, she also likes how underclassmen including sophomore libero Tinsley Freeman and junior hitter Toree Tiffee have come through of late.

"Tinsley is amazing; I couldn't have asked for a better libero, especially with her being pushed in there due to the injury to Gracie (Atchison, who has since returned to action), and then (Freeman) just stepping up to it, she's so good," Fitzgerald said.

But as the season now enters its stretch drive, and with a chance to make a third straight 6A title match in sight, there's still some work for Fitzgerald a Mississippi State University commit to do to be an even more dominating player than she is already.

"I definitely feel like I could be a better teammate to everyone," she said. "Not that I'm a bad teammate or anything, but just when someone else is down, going up to them and saying, 'Hey, you've got the next one, you've got it, don't get down on yourself.'

"Just being a better teammate in that area."

The Lady Mavs are at home again Tuesday to face Springdale Har-Ber, and also have a home match Thursday against Bentonville West.