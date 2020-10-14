The No. 1 ranked 6A team and No. 4 ranked Arkansas team overall, Greenwood, returns home Friday.

The Bulldogs host Russellville. As native son Jeff Weaver brings the high-powered Cyclones to town.

Greenwood has remained undefeated under Chris Young, who took over for Rick Jones.

This will be the first meeting between the two former assistant coaches.

Friday, Greenwood had 80 offensive snaps and amassed 461 yards of offense in a 49-10 win at Siloam Springs.

Greenwood applied the Arkansas Activities Association’s Sportsmanship Rule in the fourth quarter.

Van Buren

The Pointers also return home to host Little Rock-Parkview.

Van Buren suffered its second-straight road loss in 6A-West play, losing to Mountain Home, 49-37, Friday.

Three plays defined Van Buren’s loss.

Van Buren led 31-21 in the third quarter, but lost a fumble on a fake punt after gaining enough yards to convert a first down. Mountain Home converted the turnover into a touchdown.

The Pointers had a punt blocked on their next possession, which Mountain Home returned for the go-ahead touchdown.

After forcing the Bombers to punt, punter Bryce McKay bobbled the snap, picked it up and ran 49 yards for a touchdown.

Van Buren had 446 yards on offense in the game.

Ozark

The Hillbillies and Mena collide for sole possession of 4A-4 first place Friday night in Mena.

Ozark (4-2, 2-0) is coming off a 48-13 win over Dardanelle, and is 2-0 in the conference.

Mena (4-2, 2-0) was idle last week, missing a scheduled game against Dover due to coronavirus.

Ozark’s run-first philosophy contrasts Mena, who is riding a healthy Max Montgomery at quarterback.

Montgomery was leading the state in passing before Mena’s cancellation Friday.

Montgomery has completed 103-of-199 passes for 1,405 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Last week, Ozark had 45 rushing attempts for 326 yards and six touchdowns.

Harper Faulkenberry had 26 carries for 202 yards and four scores.

Landon Wright and Eli Masingale also ran for touchdowns as Ozark had a methodical 20 first downs.

Ozark’s Keystan Durning also scored, with an 85 yard pick-six.

Tyler Sanders also helped the cause, with six tackles, a fumble recovery and two 30-plus yard kickoff returns.

Paris

The Eagles are having a season for the record books.

Paris (6-0, 2-0 3A-4) remained undefeated with a 57-26 win at Baptist Prep on Friday. It’s their best start to a season since 1956, when the Eagles recorded a 10-0-1 season under Ralph Holland. Paris gave up just three touchdowns that season.

Friday, Duke Walker had 11 rushes for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

Mequeil Ellingberg had a fumble return for a touchdown for the second-straight week, as the Eagle recorded a defensive score for the fifth-straight week.

Up next for Paris is Atkins, who is tied atop the conference with the Eagles. Atkins (5-1, 3-0) has defeated Baptist Prep, Perryville and Danville in conference play.

Johnson County-Westside

The Rebels won their first game in 2A-4 action Friday, with a big offensive night.

Westside rolled past Conway-Christian, 60-20.

The Rebels (2-4, 1-2) rushed for seven touchdowns, passed for one and converted six two-point conversions.

"The two passes were on the same pass play," Westside Head Coach Joseph Morse said. "We’ve been getting better offensively week to week. It’s good for our kids to get some success."

Quarterback Brayden Edwards threw for 107 yards and a 44-yard touchdown pass to Dakota Beavers.

Beavers also ran for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Edwards ran for three touchdowns and a conversion.

Hunter Andrews ran for two scores, caught a conversion and ran for two.

James Linton ran for a touchdown and a conversion.

Devon Keith also caught a conversion pass from Edwards.

"Our kids actually called that one on the field for our backup tight end to get some points on the year," Morse said. "We scored the last touchdown, and they yelled at me to run a pass play to him. He’s got pictures of it, he’s got video of it. He’s been showing everybody."

The defense forced four turnovers on Friday with interceptions by Linton, Andrews and Ashton Yarbrough along with a fumble recovery by Cody Keech.

"Our defense has played a lot better this year," Morse said. "We have eight interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries."

Johnson County travels to Bigelow (6-0, 3-0) on Friday.

Charleston

The Tigers remain in sole possession of first place in the 3A-1 after beating Mansfield on Friday.

In Friday’s 42-7 win over Mansfield, sophomore quarterback Brandon Scott completed 12-of-19 passes for 133 yards and three scores while also rushing for 92 yards a touchdown.

Wiley Carroll and Ransom Merechka intercepted passes for Charleston’s defense, and Nathan Zimmer and Garrett Rudd recovered fumbles.

Friday, Charleston (4-2, 3-0) hosts Hackett (3-1, 1-1), which lost its first conference game of the season to Cedarville last week.

Cedarville

The Pirates bounced back from their tough loss at Charleston to beat Hackett, 28-20, on Friday.

Cedarville (5-1, 2-1) had a trio of 100-yard rushers on Friday.

Darryl Kattich ran 28 times for 227 yards and two scores, Kelin Mitchell added 11 totes for 137 yards and a touchdown, and Hayden Partain rushed 20 times for 106 yards and a tally.

The Pirates host West Fork (4-2, 2-1) on Friday.

Booneville

For the second time in three weeks, the Bearcats have called an audible.

Faced with another cancellation from Baptist Prep, Booneville (5-1, 2-0 3A-4) didn’t have to search long and will now travel to Oklahoma to play Stigler.

Two weeks ago, Booneville had a cancellation and made a last-minute decision to travel to Class 4A power Warren.

Again, Booneville’s opponent is formidable. Stigler is undefeated in six games.

Extra points

Alma canceled its home game against Morrilton on Friday because of low numbers of available players due to Covid-19. … Alma’s Derek Hatcher on Friday became just the third sophomore to start at quarterback for the Airedales in the past 42 years, joining Joseph Medeiros in 2003, for the final four games of the season in place of Byron Bradley, and Robin Hankins in 1978, for the final regular-season game for Randy Arnold. … Cedarville’s Darryl Kattich continues to lead the state in rushing with 1,256 yards and 16 touchdowns on 119 carries. … Mountainburg travels to Hector on Friday in 3A-1 action. … Lavaca hosts Greenland, also in 3A-1 action. … Waldron travels to Pottsville for a 4A-4 contest.