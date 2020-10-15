GREENWOOD — Greenwood's volleyball team continues to roll in 5A-West Conference action.

The Lady Bulldogs took care of business against Siloam Springs on Tuesday night at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena, winning all three sets. Greenwood prevailed, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17.

With that win, the Lady Bulldogs have now won 14 straight matches since a season-opening defeat at Fayetteville. They also are 11-0 in the conference with three matches left before the state tournament, which Greenwood will host later this month.

Here are four takeaways from the Lady Bulldogs' latest addition to their win streak:

1. Catching up

Like every other volleyball team, Greenwood was behind the curve to start the season with the limited off-season training due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, coach Jennifer Golden thinks the Lady Bulldogs are finally starting to hit their stride.

"I felt like we have been playing very well lately. ... I kind of feel like we're getting in as many games in as we would have at the end of our summer sessions just because we're that far behind in getting as many games in as we did," Golden said.

"So I feel like we're doing well and we're playing very well together and it's starting to come along real well."

2. In the zone

Another reason for the Lady Bulldogs' lengthy win streak has been the willingness of the players to know their particular roles.

In Tuesday's win, four players (Myia McCoy, Hannah Watkins, Larkin Luke and Caylee Ciesla) combined for 42 of the team's 47 kills. Luke also had five blocks, with Watkins and McCoy each making a pair of blocks.

Seniors Jocelyn Sewell and Maddi Pugh recorded 14 and 13 digs, respectively, while senior setter Anna Johnson made 36 assists. In a match last week at Vilonia, Johnson recorded her 1,500th career assist.

"They just step on the court every day and they are ready to go," Golden said. "I don't know if I can point out one of them without pointing out all of them because they all have a very specific job and they all do it very well.

"I just feel like we are in a zone where the kids are just doing their jobs and making sure that we're staying healthy, that's one of the big things. ... They've bought into we've got to do what it takes to make it through the end of the year."

3. New to the party

While Greenwood is primarily a senior-laden ballclub, the team also has a freshman who has been contributing of late in McCoy, an outside hitter.

McCoy led the team in kills in Tuesday's win with 13. She also didn't make a single hitting error.

In three of Greenwood's last five matches, McCoy has registered double figures in kills.

"Myia has come along very nicely," Golden said. "She has been playing very well and very consistent, and that's been really nice to see."

4. Challenges await

Though Greenwood has dominated 5A-West play, getting the conference title and securing the No. 1 seed at state — which starts Oct. 27 at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena — is far from being finalized.

The Lady Bulldogs have two tough road trips left in the conference, including Thursday at Mountain Home, currently sitting in third place.

Then on Oct. 22, Greenwood goes to Greenbrier, which has dropped just one conference match all season, which was on the road at Greenwood. In between, the Lady Bulldogs have their Senior Night at home next Tuesday against Alma.

"I feel like Greenbrier is kind of a do-or-die and it's an away game; it could be the deciding factor of a conference championship or not because the only one they have so far is us," Golden said. "So we're concentrating on what we know what they can do without overlooking Mountain Home, of course, or Alma, so at this point, it's just finishing conference."

Up Next: Greenwood (14-1, 11-0) travels to face Mountain Home on Thursday.